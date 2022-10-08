are the films available in France?

Founded in 1997, Netflix is ​​now colossally established in the field of creative industries and content distribution. Today, several million users use the streaming platform to watch all kinds of programs, ranging from documentaries to series, including films and cartoons.

If you regularly go to Netflix, you may want to access a saga of blockbuster films: Harry Potter. Only here, the films of the most famous wizard are not currently available on Netflix France. We will therefore try to find out more in this article.

Harry Potter has many fans on Netflix France

How to miss the dazzling success of the Harry Potter saga? This American-British fantasy-style film series is the adaptation of the equally famous novels by author JK Rowling. This film series started in 2001, and the last issue was made in 2011.

The three main actors have also seen their careers take off with this saga and have become real idols: Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. Harry Potter is one of the most profitable franchises today.

Yes, but now, if you are a fan of Harry Potter and want to watch the films again and again, you must have been frustrated not to find them on the famous streaming platform. Unfortunately, if it has long been a question of broadcasting Harry Potter on Netflix France, no date has yet been set.

And even if the rumors are rife, no reliable information has been released on this subject by Netflix. It is therefore a great disappointment for fans of the young wizard, especially since other countries are more in luck at this level.

Other countries have access to Harry Potter on Netflix

If you’ve done some research to watch Harry Potter on Netflix, then you may have seen that the film series is available outside of France (along with the Blacklist series and quite a bit of other content). And indeed, this is the case, because not all catalogs are created equal. So, Harry Potter movies are notably available in Turkey’s Netflix library.

On Netflix Turkey, all the films are available, namely:

Harry Potter at the Sorcerer’s Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 and 2

But in order not to have to go to Turkey to watch Harry Potter on Netflix, some Internet users have found the parade. Indeed, they are equipped with a VPN application such as CyberGhost. Thus, they can modify their location to simulate a presence in Turkey (to achieve this, this type of service allows them to change their IP address).

That said, we advise you to use the legal voice in France : you can buy Harry Potter on DVD or on legal streaming platforms like iTunes or Google Play. It is possible to rent the films or to buy them permanently.

Netflix: why so many disparities between countries?

It’s a fact: not all Netflix catalogs around the world are the same. But do you know what this is due to? There are actually two main parameters to take into account to understand how Netflix libraries work.

The first important point is that the platform only broadcasts in each country the programs to which users are most receptive. Clearly, a series (or a film) that does not meet with the expected success has little chance of seeing its possible future seasons broadcast in the country in question. Conversely, successful series or films will be renewed without concern.

The second point to know concerns more the legal aspect of streaming content. Indeed, Netflix must have a license for each program, and this, in each country where it wishes to broadcast it. As this is not always possible, not all content is accessible in all countries.

And if you want to better understand the disparities that this entails, know that Netflix is ​​present in 190 countries across the planet. This can therefore give rise to very large differences from one country to another. This explains why the Harry Potter saga is notably available in Turkey, but not in France at the moment.