are the films of the saga available on Netflix?
Currently broadcast on TF1 on Tuesday evenings, the Harry Potter saga, which was still available on Netflix a few weeks ago, is no longer. If you want to discover or review the adventures of the wizard, it is on another streaming platform that you have to go.
If you thought that the Netflix streaming platform owned the rights to the films in the saga Harry Potter indefinitely, you may be disappointed. Indeed, the American giant not being the owner of the eight feature films (these belong to Warner), it still does not have the distribution rights of the Harry Potter franchise and must therefore negotiate contracts which can be be very expensive and have a limited duration. However, a year ago, the arrival of the saga on Netflix was announced with great fanfare. Today, if you want to find the English wizard in streaming, you will have to go to the Salto platform. For those who are not subscribers, all hopes are allowed, it often happens that a film or a series returns to the catalog of the platform after a renegotiation of the rights.
Harry Pottera story for young and old
The story of Harry Potter begins simply: an orphan, Harry Potter is raised by his uncle and aunt, Vernon and Petunia Dursley, who force him to live in a closet. They hide from him that he is the son of wizards and that his place is at Hogwarts, a prestigious school of magic. On his 11th birthday, Hagrid, a giant finally reveals the truth to him. After getting properly kitted out, Harry heads to Hogwarts, excited and a little anxious to experience his brand new life. He will make friends there, including Ron and Hermione and will live intense adventures, from his first year. Eight films make up this saga. which appeals to both children and adults.
Harry Pottera global phenomenon
The story of the Harry Potter saga begins on June 26, 1997 when the book Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone is published in England. Since then, author JK Rowling’s life has changed forever. But not only. Those of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and their playing partners, of millions of readers then of spectators also in the world who have been impatiently awaiting, for years, the continuation of the adventures of Harry and his friends. In 2007, she put an end to the saga, even if a play in two parts taking place in the same universe will see the light of day in 2016. In 2001, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone is suitable for the cinema. Seven films will then follow, the last book being divided into two feature films, the last released in 2011.
Article written in collaboration with 6Medias