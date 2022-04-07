Are the French adept at meditation? This is what one might think when noting that one of the best-known applications in France is that of Petit BamBou, dedicated to the practice of mindfulness. Perhaps a reflection also of the need to be silent within oneself and seek a balance in mental and emotional health.

It is one of the most downloaded applications in France and its icon, a little old and very smiling monk, is already a familiar figure in the Gallic country.

To date, the Petit BamBou application offers 1,040 meditation sessions divided into different programs. © Petit BamBou

Created in 2015, -originally a simple Facebook profile-, the Petit BamBou application, dedicated to meditation, has managed in a few years to attract 9 million subscribers in the world.

This application is the fruit of two engineers, Benjamin Blasco and Ludovic Dujardin. Work stress, the fast pace of life, noise – all this motivated the two Frenchmen to seek a breath in their lives and intuitively began to be interested in the practice of meditation.

Seven years after being created, Petit BamBou, which can be translated as “Little BamBú”, is present in 40 countries and available in six languages.

“Half an hour of meditation is essential, except when you are very busy. Then an hour is necessary…”

“Une demi-heure de méditation est essentielle sauf quand on est très occupé. Alors une heure est nécessaire.” The quote is from Saint Francis de Sales and we found it on the Petit BamBou website. A wink to talk about the importance of being silent in life, of giving ourselves those little parentheses to concentrate, that is, relocate our center of attention.

And although Petit BamBou was a pioneer in the field of full consciousness, new options arise every day to help people seek that space of silence, of connection with themselves or even with God, in the case of believers.

One example is App Hallow, presented as “the number one Catholic app in English”, devoted to prayer and which has now launched its version in Spanish. Another example, “Rezandovoy” another of the most downloaded applications in the Hispanic world, a prayer project created in 2011 by a community of Jesuits from Valladolid, in Spain.

Content made by specialists

Returning to Petit BamBou, behind this Franco-Luxembourg company, there is a team of twenty people. To date, in French alone, 1040 sessions organized in different programs such as stress management at work, relationships with others or the theme of compassion are proposed.

Listen to the full interview with our interviewee Myriam Campelo here:

MAG SALUD 2022_04_07 PETIT BAMBOU MEDITATION long version f/v 14’38”

For content development, the Petit BamBou team relies on specialists such as Christophe Andrefamous French psychiatrist, author of numerous books on personal development and one of the pioneers in proposing meditation to his patients as a therapeutic tool.

Another example is the program to learn to control attention and concentration mechanisms, carried out in collaboration with Jean Philippe Lachaux, director of research at INSERM (National Institute of Health and Medical Research). This researcher has given several conferences on the subject of attention.

Interviewee: Myriam Campelo, director for Spain and Latin America of Petit BamBou.

Other related topics:

Music therapy, a tool for neurological diseases

DietSensor: an application for diabetics and also to eat well or lose weight

An application for the patient to remember and take their medical treatment