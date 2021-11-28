Are the incentives for the purchase of an electric car back? A concrete proposal up to

Giuseppe Chiazzese is a recurring personality in the scenario of sustainable mobility in our country and the transition from thermal engines to electric motors; he and colleagues Luca Sut and Gianni Pietro Girotto they are always at the forefront of proposing amendments that support the purchase of a zero-emission vehicle, which for a good part of Italians still have too high costs, and the their tireless and constant work never fails to bear fruit.

A few hours ago the post of the pentastellato deputy on a new proposal for concessions for the purchase of an electric car, promptly sent to the Senate, where the first reading of the Budget Law will take place; this involves a lean procedure with a guaranteed minimum discount for each purchase, which the dealer is obliged to issue on each car (and to which a second could be added by the same seller). It is important to point out this aspect because without the assignment of credit many potentials buyers may fail to buy an electric car, not being able to afford the advance of the expense.

In his post the parliamentarian makes a fair and important reference to the opportunity of recycling batteries (one of the economic sectors destined to become increasingly important and profitable in the coming years) and, bearing in mind the important investments of Italvolt for the first Italian Gigafactory for the production and storage of batteries (of which we have written several articles, links, links, links), it would not be excluded that the company decides to dedicate part of the future production center, destined to be the largest in Europe , precisely to recycling processes of exhausted batteries.

Finally, less than ten days ago Chiazzese had made the announcement of the Deputy Minister of MiSE (Ministry of Development) Pichetto Fratin regarding the injection of one billion euros annually for three years in the automotive sector, translated into a stalemate, which yes he contrasts the proposal drawn up by the deputy and his colleagues, ready to be discussed and possibly included in the next Budget Law.

At the moment we do not know how much the sum allocated to the incentives will be, but it is natural to think that will be adequate to the request, ever increasing, of electric cars in the Italian market.