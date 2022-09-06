Are the Kardashians reinstating the aesthetic canons of…

They alone have 1 billion 416 million subscribers on Instagram. Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, are arguably the most followed clan on the planet. For nearly a decade, not a day has passed without the world scrutinizing their outfits, their bodies, the ups and downs of their romantic relationships, or the products of their many fashion and cosmetics businesses run by their momager Chris Jenner. ‘Known to be known’, they’ve been reality TV stars since the start of Keeping up with the Kardashians in 2007, series in 20 seasons which ended in 2021, then from the show The Kardashians on Disney+, whose second season is announced for September 22, 2022.

But it was undoubtedly the rise of social networks in the 2010s that made the Royal Family American internationally. The Kardashians have taken over Instagram: the popularization of filters, contouring and tints naked, they are! Above all, they have completely revolutionized beauty standards. Gone are the twigs of the 2000s with pale complexions, like icons Kate Moss or Paris Hilton. Plump buttocks, rounded hips, puffy lips, fine nose, high cheekbones, luscious breasts, tanned skin and ultra-thin waists shape a new ideal of beauty. Almost universal. Many women then try to obtain this silhouette, as shown by the explosion of aesthetic medicine interventions, in particular the famous Brazilian Butt Lift (or BBL, an intervention which consists of taking fat from the body to inject it into the buttocks in order to inflate it) or the popularization of fleshy lips. “Aesthetic medicine has evolved a lot in recent years, confirms Dr. Janni Galatoire, medical director of Forever Institut, in Geneva. It has become democratized.

“The trends that we are currently observing are the increase in the volume of the lips, in particular of the upper lip, botox, or even hyaluronic acid in the cheekbones or the jaw,” explains the doctor.

An army of doppelgangers

If, at the Romand institute, we say to value the personal beauty of each one, on the web, it is clear that thousands of Kardashian clones have hatched. “These women are never named as models, as if wanting to look like them openly was taboo, continues Janni Galatoire. And even if some patients criticize their unnatural silhouette, they regularly ask me for the contact of a good surgeon. So I observe an ambivalence towards what they represent.”

Over the years, the leader of the clan, Kim Kardashian, has become above all a body, before being a personality. A perfect body, an unrealistic social construction despite what the interested party thinks of it (“if I do it, it’s achievable”, she assured pace in August 2022), who still denies having performed cosmetic operations, apart from a few Botox injections. We remember her appearance at the Met Gala in 2021, covered from head to toe: even hidden, her curves are recognizable among a thousand.

Asked by She, anthropologist Élisabeth Azoulay describes Kim Kardashian as “a kind of Esperanto of beauty”, so many women around the world can identify with her: Kim “merges criteria that speak to many cultures. In Japan or China, eyebrows were shaved to draw them better. Her long, black and straight hair speaks to Indian and Oriental women. Her strapped waist and rounded buttocks recall the idealized representations of women in Africa at a certain time. Her glamorous makeup summons the icons of American cinema. A trend towards the harmonization of beauty trends that Dr. Galatoire also notes: “In aesthetics, the beauty of the face follows certain quantified geometric proportions specific to genotypes: Caucasians, Afro-descendants or Latinas do not have the same proportions .”

“The Kardashians turned those proportions upside down, especially on the lips. Some Caucasians are looking for physical characteristics that are close to the Afro type”.

The Evolution of the “Perfect Body”

However, today, members of the Kardashian sororie seem to be moving away from this fabricated ideal of beauty. For the past few months, Kim and her younger sister Khloé have appeared very refined, with a less prominent posterior than before. Many Internet users, like the tweets of Samantha Bush or Ashleigh Louise, then presume new aesthetic operations, in particular the removal of their supposed BBL. An intervention never confirmed by the Kardashians, perhaps in order to convince their audience that sports sessions coupled with products from Kylie Cosmetics or Skkn by Kim make it possible to obtain a similar appearance.

In view of its influence on the fashion and beauty industries, one can legitimately wonder if the American clan would not reverse the trend that it itself helped to launch: a return to very fine silhouettes in vogue at the end of the 20th century and in the decade of 2000. Kim also claimed to have lost 7 kg to manage to put on the famous dress of Marilyn Monroe on the occasion of the Met Gala in May 2022. Accused of setting a bad example , the star retorted that he had simply changed his way of life: “I am now at -9 kg, she revealed in the show Today. […] I cut back on sugar and junk food.”

Contouring, ancient history

It must be said that the hold of the Kardashians on beauty standards has withered since the democratization of body-positive movements, also initiated through social networks. Today, rather than aiming for unattainable aesthetic ideals, we celebrate our own uniqueness by showcasing our body more honestly. No more excessive filters and flawless skins. Acne, stretch marks, pimples, hair, bulges are no longer necessarily hidden. the flawless gradually gives way to no makeup and to the trend of clean girl.

“In 2022, beauty trends popularized by the Kardashians, like the outlineI’overlining lips, the bakingthe accentuated eyebrows, attenuate.”

“There is a return to lighter and more natural makeup, analyzes Marie Oyomo, content creator, student in digital communication at UNIGE and author of a thesis on inclusivity in the cosmetics industry. But this phenomenon is paradoxical, since, again, only one type of beauty is represented. This should teach us that bodies are not tendencies, and that there is not just one type, but a multitude of different bodies, continues the Master’s student. It is this diversity of representation that makes it possible to standardize them.

For her part, Dr. Janni Galatoire confirms that requests to melt hyaluronic acid are increasing at Forever Institut. In addition, social networks are increasingly blamed for triggering dysmorphic disorders. Internet users thus denounce the multiplication of aesthetic interventions prized by certain celebrities, and the excesses of Photoshop, through accounts like @celebface.

“Since the beginning of their influence on social networks, the Kardashians have shown an unrealistic life to their audience, explains Marie Oyomo, whose Instagram account @oyomori has 148,000 subscribers. Today, we are in a movement where we advocate authenticity: this begins by building a relationship of trust and closeness with our community. I think internet users fail to identify with the Kardashians, at least not Generation Z. Young people are very aware of the world around them, at all levels: societal, ecological, etc.: they are not fooled, says the young woman. Today, the reign of filters is over. Kim and her sisters are trying to adapt to the changes, but we see that they are struggling to continue to meet the aesthetic criteria that they have shaped.

Cultural appropriation controversies

Whether or not one is in favor of aesthetic medicine procedures, the bodies of the Kardashian sororie are regularly denounced for cultural appropriation. More specifically for the blackfishing, a racial performance that applies to those who use make-up and cosmetic surgery to mimic physical characteristics attributed to Afro-descendants. In his book White Negroes (Ed. Beacon, 2019), whose words are relayed by pace, Lauren Michele Jackson writes that Kim is gifted with metachrosis (the power to change color voluntarily in certain animals). “Kim’s distance from whiteness, albeit relative, makes her a person worthy of interest and revulsion, therefore a desirable person.” The Diet Prada Instagram account notably denounced Kim for blackfishing in a series of photos made for Vogue magazine in February 2022.

Marie Oyomo adds: “These women seem to pose as black people, ignoring the struggle they have to be accepted as they are in society. In doing so, they are erasing hundreds of years of discrimination,” she criticizes.

“Like a costume, they appropriate physical attributes – Fulani braids, luscious lips and buttocks for example – that are frowned upon in some people. It is an example of blackfishingwhich remains very problematic because it highlights the unequal chances of acceptance in society.”

However, if the values ​​and the unrealistic aesthetics promulgated by the Kardashian women seem to arouse less interest than five years ago, it is clear that they continue to fascinate some Internet users. Their new series The Kardashians is the show that made the most audience in the United States when it was released on the Hulu platform, indicates variety. Impressive. To see in the long term if the most famous sisters in the world do not end up tiring of their community.

