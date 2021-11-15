Are the numbers 420 and 69 of Bitcoin and Ethereum “nonsense”?

Source: AdobeStock / Darwin Brandis

Trading tokens can be nerve-wracking, but numerical landmarks can sometimes provide moments of levity, particularly for mathematicians.

Elon Musk and the Bitcoin and Ethereum price indicators

Recent price indicators of bitcoin (BTC) ed ethereum (ETH) have provided a source of cheer for the boss of Tesla, Elon Musk. Despite being one of the sharpest minds in the world, Musk’s quirky sense of humor is well known – and he has shown a passion for the funny number 69 Internet (short for a sexual act) and the cannabis community’s favorite number: 420.

Last month saw much the same.

What do the numbers 420 and 69 represent?

But last week, a prominent trader, Brent Donnelly of Spectra Markets, pointed out that numbers like 420 and 69 are not exactly coincidental and noted that traders’ behavior can often skew the figures towards certain numerical values.

He also wrote in a newsletter:

“In bitcoin, like in any other market, the market likes to place orders on round numbers. This is because human beings are not entirely rational. We show all sorts of predictable human bias, including the bias on round numbers ”.

Donnelly illustrated his point by giving the example of marathon runners, many of whom strive not to exceed four hours. They would consider, he claimed, a few seconds above the 4h mark as a failure, but would celebrate 3h 59 as a big win.

He also said that “a new and even irrational phenomenon” occurs “in bitcoin and meme stocks”, whereby “traders find some numbers particularly funny and place orders at those levels to take screenshots and flexes” on platforms like Discord.

Therefore, the “numbers 69 and 420 have become self-contained memes at this point”.

Donnelly said the transaction data from the Gemini exchange proved his point on the bias of the round number, as it indicated that BTC’s ups and downs commonly feature round numbers and numbers ending in 0 or 50 are popular.

He further explained:

“A high or low bitcoin is much more likely to fall on a round number. For example, 65,010 is more likely to be a high or low of 65,008 or 65,012 … while 65,050 is much more likely to be a high or low of those other levels.

This kind of bias, he added, was not unique to BTC traders and could also be noted in “highly institutional markets” such as FX, which “exhibit this kind of predictable, non-random and erratic distribution.”

Donnelly even suggested that smart traders could “benefit” from this behavior if they “know where the irregular parts of the distribution are.”

He wrote:

If you place an order to buy bitcoin at, say, $ 47,301, you are statistically more likely to be fulfilled than the person with an order at $ 47,300 or $ 47,299, because most of the buy orders will be on the round number at 47,300. USD. “

He also advised:

“If you are placing stop-loss orders, always leave them on the correct side of the round number or meme. Sell ​​stops should be lower than 00 and buy stops should be higher. Anyone who left a sell order for bitcoin at USD 69,501 this week probably doesn’t know what they’re doing. On the other hand, those who sold for $ 68,998 are likely experienced traders who understand markets, memes and crowd psychology. “

Donnelly noted that some recent news showed a 420-69 bias which seemed unlikely to be a mere coincidence. He took note of the recent announcement by cryptocurrency exchange FTX that it had raised $ 420 million in funding from 69 investors who had attracted The Onion-like stocks from major media outlets, explaining:

“[Questo] practically confirms now that we live in a simulation created by a futuristic civilization of twisted eleven-year-olds, brilliant and lovers of dark comedy. “

____

Follow us on our social channels:

Telegram: https://t.me/ItaliaCryptonews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptonews_IT

_______

Click on our affiliate links:

– To buy your cryptocurrencies on PrimeXBT, the next generation trading platform

– To protect your cryptocurrencies on wallets like Ledger and Trezor

– To transact anonymously with NordVPN

_______

To know more:

– The “increasing number” mentality drives the crypto world

– Estimated number of crypto users reaches 221 million, spurred on by Altcoins

– Crypto knowledge on the rise, investment encouragement

– Developing Economies & Better Educated People Lead Crypto ‘Space Race’

– Shiba Inu ups after Elon Musk tweets

– The Winklevoss Test New Way To Earn More Clients For Gemini

– FTX Adds USD 7B in Months, Firefighters Buy BTC & ETH, Worldcoin Comes For Your Eye + More News