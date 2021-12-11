Are the prices of PC games rising? Square Enix offers two titles at 80 ?? the one

Not just the new generation consoles, even on PC some games will cost 80 euros. We say “some” because the phenomenon is limited for now: it could be the beginning or an isolated case, but let’s go in order. Enix teams announced that PC versions of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade and Forspoken will cost € 79.99 each, and we are not talking about a special edition but a standard one. For the Digital Deluxe Edition of Forspoken, in fact, it will be necessary to shell out 105 euros.

To hit the most is the price of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which arrives on PC over a year late due to its exclusivity agreement with Sony. Not only that, the title is exclusive to the Epic Games Store, understood that it certainly hides some compensation for the publisher, and it is not a “new” game anyway, but a remake of a masterpiece of the past. Nonetheless, the stock is presented at € 80.

As for instead Forspoken, probably the logic (or perhaps the proposed excuse …) is the same that has accompanied several games for next-gen consoles released so far: higher development costs, higher prices. The president and CEO of analytics firm IDG, Yoshio Osaki, said last year that after the price increase from $ 49.99 to $ 59.99 at the start of the Xbox 360 and PS3 generation, the price lists remained unchanged despite production costs that have risen between 200% and 300%, depending on the game, studio and genre.

“Even with the increase to $ 69.99 for the next generation, that 2005-2020 price increase for the next generation is only 17%, much lower than other industries,” Osaki explained, implying that the increase was not open to criticism by the players.

One wonders if other publishers like Ubisoft or EA will follow suit and, at the same time, if in the face of a greater outlay we will get more, at least in terms of optimization: it is now increasingly rare to find a game that is not free from bugs, even important ones, at launch.

