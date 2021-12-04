Are The Rock and Donald Mustard leaving us any clues? Everything is ready for Chapter 3 of Fortnite

Time is running out, there are just over 24 hours to go until the final event of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, but above all of the whole Chapter. What will happen when the countdown expires?

There is little information on the upcoming event. On social media only an alleged trailer runs, but there are few leaks, also in order not to spoil the surprise of an event of this magnitude. What will happen to the island of Fortnite? We will be able to save her from Queen of the Cubes and his henchmen?

We will probably find out directly tomorrow, at hours 22, during the event The End. In all this, however, it is the same Epic to give us some important clues, perhaps on upcoming events. In fact, in the last few days Donald Mustard, CCO from Epic Games, is increasingly active on social media and is publishing and sharing interesting posts. One of the last tells us about He gives me and the fact that he is not dead, perhaps spoiling his return not very far away.

But one of the most important posts is certainly the one in which the famous star Dwayne is the protagonist “The RockJohnson has long been the center of attention of fans of Provided, since he is considered the alleged interpreter of the character Foundation.

In the video, which you can see attached, The Rock sponsors an energy drink, the ZOA, in which, however, there are various clues to indicate Fortnite. In fact it is mentioned Zero Point, L’High Ground and indeed Foundation (we can also see his helmet inside the fridge shown on the screen). What will he want to tell us?

Is it just a way to draw attention to the game or does the video hide more than a few small clues? Unfortunately we just have to wait for the Chapter 3 arriving.

Late night grind, POWERED BY @zoaenergy💥⚡️

ZOA delivers healthy energy when you get to that ZERO POINT so you’re always taking the HIGHER GROUND.

Because drinking ZOA, will always give you the strongest FOUNDATION in the UNIVERSE!

Sip your ZO, now LFG !!!! #ifyouknowyouknow 🦾 pic.twitter.com/admN7U9QKt – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 2, 2021

I agree. Midas is AWESOME! pic.twitter.com/b1CAzRUotz – Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) December 2, 2021

What will we be shown during the event? And what will come with the new Chapter? Let us know, as usual, yours …

