Are The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie Really Together?

We saw them blinded by the photographers’ flashes as they got into the car after two dinner appointments and, therefore, like everyone else, we started asking ourselves: but is there something between Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd?

#AngelinaJolie Angie and Abel Tesfaye – The Weeknd were seen at a restaurant Saturday eve – 9/25/2021 pic.twitter.com/eSrKseKs9i – Toastie (@Toastiewiththe) September 27, 2021

They are both single: she hasn’t been seen paired with anyone since she divorced her ex-husband in 2016, Brad Pitt, while he was completely absorbed in work after the end of his relationship, in 2019, with Bella Hadid. In short, the prerequisites for something to be born could all be there, but to shed light on the true nature of their relationship we thought some people close to the couple who, speaking with various tabloids, explained that “there is nothing between them. other than friendship “.

The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie were, once again, spotted leaving a restaurant together last night👀 pic.twitter.com/xyAUjC3sbg – Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingzz) September 27, 2021

Apparently, the singer and the actress would have met at the beginning of this summer thanks to some friendships in common. After this first meeting, they would never lose sight of each other, on the contrary they would feel very often. To unite them there would be many common interests: commitment to humanitarian causes, cinema and art. Furthermore, The Weeknd he would also like to involve her in one of his upcoming music videos which, we know well, are complex and very cinematic.

But didn’t all these mutual passions really trigger anything? For the moment not yet, but they are described as two people who have built a very strong bond and who, in a short time, have become a stable presence in each other’s life.

Now, we have no evidence to prove otherwise, but how many love stories in Hollywood were born like this? I can already see them, in a little while, parading on their first red carpet together. Bets are open, we’ll see who is right!

