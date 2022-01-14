Are The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie Together? The mystery deepens

The Weeknd singer has been paparazzi on more than one occasion with the beautiful actress Angelina Jolie: what is there between them, a professional relationship or a romantic story?

The latest rumors about the singer’s private life The Weeknd I’m really surprising: apparently, it seems that the artist has met on more than one occasion with the splendid actress Angelina Jolie, ex-wife of Brad Pitt. Undisputed star of Super Bown’s latest show, The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, is one of the most famous and influential singers in the world.

His musical genre is unique and inimitable, and it ranges from alternative, to R&B, to pop and electropop. Born in 1990 and originally from Toronto, the Canadian singer achieved notoriety after years of sacrifices in 2015. Since then he has released several music albums capturing the attention of the entire audience, and just last February he had the great honor of perform at the Super Bowl half time show. What do we know about your private life? In the past she was in a relationship with former Disney star Selena Gomez, but now rumors about his possible approach to the actress Angelina Jolie.

What’s between The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie?

The first sighting of the singer and the beautiful actress dates back to the beginning of July. The two have been seen together with dinner in a well-known Italian restaurant called Giorgio Baldi, in Los Angeles. The Sun, however, reported the news of a previous meeting in New York the month before. He was present at that dinner also one of the children of the actress, who has always been a fan of the singer. In fact, therefore, it seems that the two stars are dating, but it is not known whether for professional reasons or to deepen their knowledge on a personal level.

The last paparazzi of the two together dates back to about a month ago. They were seen together with a concert, but since then none of the duand denied or confirmed the rumors that run on their account. According to a source in The Sun, for the moment they are just friends. Do you like them as a couple?