Bitcoin (BTC) whales are back in the spotlight again: we are seeing a large influx of transactions to exchanges.

Data from the CryptoQuant on-chain analytics platform shows whales are increasing their presence as potential sellers.

Are the whales preparing to sell?

According to CryptoQuant’s Exchange Whale Ratio indicator, the proportion of large transactions to exchanges relative to overall inflows has peaked annually.

Inflows surged significantly as BTC / USD climbed to $ 51,000 on Thursday: It is assumed that large investors are planning to confirm their profits at the higher end of the current Bitcoin range.

An analyst warned traders:

“I recommend staying alert until BTC breaks out of the $ 51,000 levels. Once this level is breached, the next significant resistance will be around $ 56,800.”

Exchange Whale Ratio vs. BTC / USD. Source: CryptoQuant

Despite the doubts, Bitcoin managed to hold on to higher levels until Friday: these previously represented an important dividing line for more bullish sentiment to return to the market.

In fact, the big investors are piling up

Whales may not actually be particularly interested in selling. As Cointelegraph reported this month, the buying patterns of large investors have recently diverged significantly from those of small traders.

CryptoQuant and others confirm that from this point of view the situation has not changed: the amount of withdrawals from exchanges reflects a similar “accumulation peak” as in September, just before BTC hit its current all-time high of $ 69,000.

“Wallets with 100-1000 BTC continue to accumulate, the offer controlled as a whole by these addresses constantly reaches new ATHs. I am not saying that we will certainly see a parabolic movement like last year, but it looks like it will. “

#Bitcoin 100-1K wallets keep stacking and the supply controlled by them repeatedly hitting ATH. Not saying it will definitely go parabolic like in the previous year but it surely looks like it. pic.twitter.com/d9qnA0VEeA – Lex Moskovski (@mskvsk) December 24, 2021

Miners are also holding, not selling, the newly generated BTC: their reserves have recently reached a half-yearly peak. In this regard, the collaborator Venturefounder wrote:

“The miners own more BTC than when the price was $ 69,000. In fact, they have accumulated all the BTC they had distributed since the drop to $ 69,000.”