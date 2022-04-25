Are there any presales left for the movie Doctor Strange 2? When is it released and what is Doctor Strange 2 about?

ATTENTION FANS! Doctor Strange 2 will arrive this coming May 6 in theaters across the country.

In this second part we will see Steven Strange open a portal to the multiverse, since he used a forbidden spell in the previous film of the Marvel saga. This is why he will have to face a great threat.

In this new story from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Scarlet Witch, or popularly known as Wanda, adds to the plot. However, she could be both an ally and an enemy.

Its cast consists of Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The script is written by Michael Waldron.

But if you did not buy your ticket to be the first in the cinema, do not be discouraged here at RedGol we will inform you if they are still available.

Are there tickets left for the Doctor Strange 2 presale?

If you got here it is because you want your ticket, I am pleased to inform you that there are still presales

