Are there profitable ways to mine Bitcoin? Let’s find out

Bitcoin is certainly the most important and valuable cryptocurrency in the world, which attracts the attention of all those who dream of a way to get rich through it.

In addition to the classic possession in anticipation of a future increase in value, the other option is to mine Bitcoin to generate passive income which, on balance, can only please.

The problem is that many people don’t even know this currency can be mined or “mined”, just as the gold from the bare rock was collected with a pickaxe.

Obviously the digital turning point that the world has taken combined with the fact that we are talking about a cryptocurrency, has made the classic analog tools obsolete, transforming the process into something much more technological.

All those who wanted today mining Bitcoin would face a number of barriers and difficulties not indifferent to overcome, so much so that they could make the majority desist.

But if you are determined to go all the way, throwing your heart and wallet over the obstacle, then it seems legitimate to seek information in order to exploit this very interesting possibility.

To try to help the adventurer in search of digital gold, a little light on the processes and the meaning of many words used today can only help.

In this video Alessandro Autiero explains why it stopped mining Bitcoin after so many years and the reasons why it is no longer profitable.

How the Bitcoin mining phenomenon began

In the early days of Bitcoin, mining was a fairly straightforward process that many people could do right at home without much effort.

The network was created in such a way that, to function, it needs a series of operators that perform its functions continuously and in compliance with the established rules.

In practice, this blockchain, leaves the decisions in the hands of these validator nodes that approve or deny the transfers of money and information from one wallet to another.

These people are then rewarded in Bitcoin that they themselves provide to undermine thanks to the work they do, receiving them in return as a reward.

To do this, at least at the beginning, a good PC always operating and connected to the network was enough to run the node, but things could not last.

To keep the network secure and give value to the currency, an e was neededtechnical evolution and the encrypted code used that has now reached very high levels of complexity.

This has resulted in individuals not having the money for the equipment and the power to continue mining, making it a business for the few.

Mining Bitcoin Today

Today, mining Bitcoin has become a business reserved for those with huge capital to invest in super computers that devour kilowatts and present very high bills to entrepreneurs who decide to follow this path.

To this must be added the fact that, in order not to inflate the currency and keep it always interesting for investors, a system called halving.

Practically, every four years, the Bitcoins that are given as a reward to miners for their work suddenly halve, increasing their rarity but lowering profits.

To give a practical example, if until yesterday you could earn a Bitcoin for every thousand operations carried out, thanks to halving now you will get only half for the same amount of work.

This may seem a tad annoying to all miners at first glance, seeing their wages halved overnight with the same hefty expenses to pay.

In truth, things are not quite like this because, if on the one hand the amount of Btc generated halves, in these periods its value tends to skyrocket, amply repaying the loss.

For this reason, despite the mechanics that may appear unattractive and the enormous cost of operations, those who want to mine Bitcoin continue to do so with stellar profits.

What it takes to mine Bitcoin

First of all, it is necessary to immediately cut the legs of the dreamers who hope to perform this operation from the living room of their home with a high-end PC and many good intentions.

Nowadays, to mine Bitcoins you need machines that cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to buy them and just as many to power them every year., which completely cuts out individuals.

The largest mining station is located in Mongolia and has at its disposal 25,000 computers that work continuously every hour of every day in order to have a return sufficient to cover the costs.

Yes, because, only from the electricity bill, this “monster” spends around $ 40,000 every 24 hours, a figure that makes your wallet hurt just to hear it uttered.

Obviously the profit is there and it is not little, but it serves to make people understand how impressive the structures necessary to manage mining have become, impossible to achieve if not with huge capital behind them to support the project.

For those wishing to attempt the operation (aiming for much lower profits) with the home PC, it is good to know that, to date, neither the increase in the bill nor the depreciation of a computer would be repaid which would be very short-lived.

Bitcoin mining software

There are programs or browsers on the net (such as Cryptotab) that promise easy earnings thanks to mining, attracting dreamers hoping for easy profits.

The brute reality is that, at best, there will be losses caused by electricity costs or component wear, with undermined BTCs that will not even come close to a balanced budget.

This is precisely in the rosiest and happiest option because, in all the others, you will fall into real scams times to tap money, sensitive data or who knows what else to the poor victim.

Then there is also the possibility of performing the same operations from a smartphone, much less electrically and structurally expensive than a high-end PC.

Those who object to the operation of these software could then add that, if you do not have sensitive data on the device to be stolen, there will be no problems whatsoever.

Even here, however, these small illusions are destined to collapse like paper houses as soon as they are they do the math at the end of the month, where one realizes that there is no profit even with binoculars.

Things then get worse when, after weeks with the screen on non-stop, smartphones are starting to fail and need to be replaced.

Here the residual hopes of success go up in smoke along with the hardware, both disproportionate to the harsh reality that sees it impossible to mine Bitcoin at home.

Mining Bitcoin in society, cloud mining

There are an infinite number of websites on the net that allow you to join other people to do cloud mining, a practice that allows Bitcoin to be mined at moderate prices.

The system consists in renting a mining machine in partnership with other strangers, buying the proportion that one wants and can afford economically.

The various subjects will never know each other nor will they have any need to interact, because everything will be managed by the intermediary company that will take care of the technical details.

While it seems like an excellent opportunity to be seized, there are many shadows hovering over these contracts that seem to promise easy gains in a short time..

First of all it is good to clarify that, at least in most of them, there is a minimum withdrawal threshold under which the user is not entitled to receive the mined funds.

This means that, those who want to invest little to try, may never get back the revenues generated because of these well-hidden clauses in contracts.

Second, the hash rate, the “difficulty” of the network, must be taken into account managed for minting which tends to increase exponentially over time as the price of the currency rises.

This means that exceptional computing power today, could turn into something utterly obsolete overnight due to unforeseeable factors.

Finally, if you make a quick calculation between computing power and income expectations in proportion to the difficulty and price of the coins, you can easily realize that the yield is almost always negative, sometimes even a lot.

In conclusion, mining Bitcoin through cloud mining is a waste of time at best, only to slip into the rip-off if you come across contracts that are not very clear and that include fraudulent clauses.

The money you want to invest in this type of activity is much more profitable if invested directly in the cryptocurrency itself, preserving it over time while waiting for a surge in its value.

Finally, mining Bitcoin is not profitable under any circumstances unless you are a large investor who can afford really important structures and machinery.