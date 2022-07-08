Are there specific exercises for each sex?









Alfonso M. Arce the





Jul 07, 2022















If you spend your idle hours browsing the Internet aimlessly, you will know that you can find literally everything. A few days ago I was reading on a foreign website (it was in English but I don’t know the country of origin) an article titled ‘the five best back exercises for women’. This statement made me click, a gesture with which I suppose the author will be satisfied. The content was none other than sweetened versions (lots of elastic bands, lots of colored dumbbells) of normal and current exercises that anyone can do, regardless of gender. The next thing I did was check what would happen if I searched for content like ‘best shoulder exercises for women’, ‘best arm exercises for women’ etc. I was surprised by the impressive number of articles written under this approach, both in Spanish and in many other languages, something that reassured and depressed me in equal measure, since it is easy to verify that nonsense is universal and not the kingdom of a few.

Women and exercise Take it now! Well, I think this is not real or, rather, it is a partial reality with a lot of bias.

These lists of exercises were of course accompanied by photos or videos that, with some honorable exceptions, had as a common denominator the association of training and women to a stereotype that I cannot understand very well, especially in a society where the fight for equality is we even have in the soup.

Pregnancy, menstruation… Period.

The only two reasons strictly related to the female sex that can condition the type of training or exercise and its intensity are pregnancy and menstruation. Regarding the first, it is necessary to normalize that a pregnant woman exercises, despite everything there are many people who get scared if they see it and do not hesitate to recommend that ‘be quietecita’, that in her state she should rest. This nonsense comes from the mouths of both women and men. According to the menstruation, it is true that depending on the phase of the menstrual cycle there are intensities and types of exercises that can be better taking advantage of the hormonal changes that occur. Of course, this makes more sense the higher the level of physical performance required of an athlete, and in elite athletes it is taken into account, or at least it should be.

If you are thinking that the menopause It is something that plays a very important role when it comes to understanding the woman’s body in physical exercise, you are absolutely right. But there is also andropause and in both cases they represent an acceleration of sarcopenia which, although it is more accentuated in the case of women, is common to all mortals and against which we must fight with a recipe that is also valid for both sexes: strength training, the real thing, not 20-year-old girls with perfect bodies and five-pound pink dumbbells like you see in all those exercise articles ‘specific’ for women. Neither is the pelvic floor something exclusive to women, and whoever believes that she should not worry men should update a bit. Call me crazy, but I would like to see more content like this:

HIP THRUST WOMAN MOTIVATION NoDescription

I am not denying that there are considerations to take into account according to sex. I dare to recommend the book ‘Women in shape’ by Alberto García Bataller, who has coached the women’s Olympic triathlon team at the Olympic Games in Athens and Beijing and holds a doctorate in Physical Activity and Sports Sciences. He knows what he is talking about. It’s over two hundred pages dedicated specifically to women’s training, so you might think it completely destroys my case for gender equality, but it reassures me, as it details in detail the issues to consider arising from specific life cycles of women. Women and their hormonal changes. On many occasions, he emphasizes the importance of strength training for women and, above all, he does not base what he exposes on questions of capacity or aesthetics, which for me is where the problem lies.

Looking for exercises based on what is easy for you or that changes a part of your body that you do not like, does not work

Nature has given us a greater ability to dominate men than women. That it costs less for a man does not mean that a woman should not do them or can train to get her first pull-up. We should not eliminate an exercise because it is difficult for us, nor assess whether it is suitable for me because it is easier for someone else. If I start training heavy squats with Lydia Valentine and apply this absurd logic, I would quickly come to the conclusion that it is an exercise for girls, and that I better focus on doing squats with purple elastic bands, which is the adaptation ‘for men’.

In the photo a six-year-old climber. I recommend her Instagram account. I think she’s not wondering if she’s boyish or girlish what she’s doing. Instagram photo: @reagan_rocks_rides

In the aesthetic field is the other problem. The hips, the buttocks, the flaccid arms worry many women, because they are the areas of the body where the accumulation of fat and the lack of muscle mass is more common. This makes glute routines, or to avoid ‘bat wings’ communicate with a female focus on most occasions. Well, continuing in the territory of the absurd, as I am a man and in our case the accumulation of fat that appears the fastest is that of the abdominal strip, I could argue that abdominals are exercises for men. Sovereign bullshit, right? Anyone who thinks about it understands it, but I am convinced that just as the weakness of this argument is identified when we talk about abdominals, the same does not happen when we see a heavy deadlift. ‘That’s from uncles’ And not just from guys, that’s from hypertrophied thugs or put to the top of steroids… And it’s harmful. However, the deadlift is one of the most recommended exercises for the entire population and it is a wonderful tool to build, among other things, hard and firm asses, both in women and men, or is it that having buttocks like stones is exclusive to a sex? And strong arms? Does anyone like having a weak back? Low back pain, is it better if you are a woman or a man? Is being self-sufficient in your last years of life in everyone’s interest or just some or some or ‘some’? Please don’t sell the bike to you. Exercise focused on your health, and may the force be with you.



