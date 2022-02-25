Are there tensions between Russia and the United States on the International Space Station?

the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin announced last night for Mexico the beginning of a military intervention in Ukraine to, he said, protect people from “abuse and genocide” by the Ukrainian government for eight years.

In what position does it leave the International Space Station Russia’s conflict against Ukraine and the United States?

At midnight on February 23, the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos published a statement stating its position in this confrontation.

Dmitry Rogozin, who is the general director of Roscosmos, stated that the state agency values ​​its professional relations with NASA.

“We value our professional relationship with NASA, but as Russians and Russian citizens we absolutely disagree with the hostile policy of the United States in relation to our country,” is the message that is read in the image shared via Twitter.

What does NASA say about the tensions with Russia?

Today, NASA is holding a press conference to discuss progress on the ArtemisI mission, the first phase of the mission that will land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon in 2024.

“We will try to keep the press conference short, because there are many events happening in the world,” the hosts told the media.

Minutes before the remote meeting began, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, declared that there is “a complete rupture” in relations between the United States and Russia. The topic came up immediately in the question and answer section.

“We will not be directly hit,” said a NASA spokesman when asked about the future of the International Space Station, but also clarified that he could only give reports on the progress of the Artemis mission.

Participating in the press conference were Tom Whitmeyer, associate administrator for exploration systems development; Mike Bolger, programming manager for Exploration Ground Systems, and Mike Sarafin, manager of the Artemis I mission.

Russia’s latest activities in space

There are currently seven cosmonauts on the International Space Station (ISS), including Pyotr Dubrov and Anton Shkaplerov.

Roscosmos is working on the space launch scheduled for March 2022. Two days ago they announced that the Soyuz-2.1 spacecraft’s solar panels had been revised.

This launch will be manned and will be directed to the International Space Station. Although the president of the United States Joe Biden has already declared the “total rupture” of his relations with Russia, neither the ISS nor Roscosmos have explained what will happen with the launch next month.

On February 17, the Russian Progress MS-19 cargo ship docked with the ISS with more than 2 tons of material to supply the crew of the orbital platform.

The Russian spacecraft carried more than 2 tons of various equipment and materials to the orbital platform, including maintenance equipment for the ISS’s onboard systems, medical control and hygienic-sanitary supplies, as well as fuel and oxygen.

It also transported clothing, food rations and fresh food for the crew, as well as a set of systems for Russia’s research program and scientific experiments on the platform.

Is the mission that studies Mars at risk?

The space launch is scheduled for September 2022, which will be the second part of the ExoMars mission. Russia and the European Space Agency (ESA) collaborate in this project.

The director general of the European Space Agency (ESA), Josef Aschbacher, was convinced on Tuesday that the political and military tension between Russia and Ukraine will not affect space cooperation with Moscow, and in particular the ExoMars mission scheduled for the next September.

“We want to separate cooperation in space from the political situation,” Aschbacher stressed on that occasion when asked about the impact of an eventual invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops, an eventuality that, as he insisted, no one would want to materialize.

He stressed that space programs are programmed with a projection for several decades and that the cooperation of Westerners with Russia has been maintained in the International Space Station, which has been in service for twenty years and is “a symbol of peace “.

