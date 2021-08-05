“Are these the festivals to give funding to?” | Cinema

Every year the Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities finances Italian festivals (and not only that, but now we are dealing with that) with money from the special fund and through a tender. Each event must demonstrate how well it adheres and how well it meets certain criteria and receives a score based on those. The higher the score, the higher the economic contribution it receives. A few days ago the list of contributions for this year was published.

We take a cue from the editorial of FilmTV signed by the director Giulio Sangiorgio, who ritually remembers what these rankings are every year and wonders (rhetorically and, until now, without answers) if these are the criteria and therefore the festivals we want give maximum funding. We echoing him also ask ourselves if the values ​​demonstrated by the ministry table succeed in the intent to reflect the true values ​​in the field.

Here you will find the model of one of the calls of these years and, from page 12, the table with the evaluation criteria. Here instead you will find the table with the list of festivals.

The first detail that catches the eye (Sangiorgio also points out) is that the first classified, as every year, is the festival of Giffoni with an incomparable figure compared to the others: a contribution of 950,000 euros. The runner-up receives 170,000 euros. Almost 8 times less. Giffoni does a particular job and is many things together: it is a summer colony for children of all ages with a cinema theme, it is an event that attracts world talent and it is also a festival that presents works in both niche and very commercial previews (as they do all major festivals). The off-scale figure is certainly the result of the maximum score he receives, and the maximum score (ie 100) he receives is in turn the result of the documentation he presents. It has been like this for years.

The reason why we are led to ask ourselves questions about the scores and how they are evaluated does not come from the value of a particular festival (which if it scores a certain score is certainly because it is able to demonstrate that it adheres to the criteria required by the ministry. ) and that it is something difficult to evaluate that not only includes the cultural impact but also the economic and value for the territory. The reason for the question is, if anything, given by the aggregate of the scores and the power relationships that emerge. It is what we put up and what we put down that raises questions, not individual performances.

For example, take the runner-up, the Magna Graecia Film Festival, which reaches a remarkable score (81 out of 100) however (as Sangiorgio always remembers) presents films already released in theaters and not even the best! The same also has good marks on the quality side, national visibility (how many know him?) And even innovation. The days of silent cinema in Pordenone (which is not very well known but it is a world excellence in its sector, with indisputable cultural value and quality), the Critics’ Week and the Days of the authors of Venice (which presented previews of the first films authors such as Denis Villeneuve, for one thing) they both come later and even in terms of resonance and film quality they have the same score as the Magna Graecia!

And then again the Global Ischia Film Festival and the Capri Film festival, different events that belong to the same person, Pascal Vicedomini, both receive € 140,000, positioned as 12th and 17th, they are festivals made up mainly of American talent hosted. How many photos come out? How many articles come out that are not the ritual one in the Hollywood Reporter or those of ANSA with the guest list and that’s it? How many films are presented that are relevant, that are premieres and that have not already been released (as do festivals that take minor contributions)? How many times have you heard a television report, an article on a website, a critical evaluation or whatever it is that talks about these two events that have always been well known in Hollywood that is not a list of appearances and awards without there having been a competition? Yet in the ranking of the ministry between these two festivals are close for example the Pesaro Festival and the Festival of Peoples, which in different ways are events that are baptismal and really enhance the authors of tomorrow, who do a research work and like many others in the ranking (we cannot mention them all but there are the Far East Film Festival, the Bergamo Film Meeting or even the Biografilm) although not known and certainly never having Hollywood-level talent (sometimes not even of great national fame) are the same real cultural laboratories. The places where the festivals of tomorrow are cultivated and that do research. But even just the films that are shown (because to be such a festival must show them) by how many people are they seen (obviously in relation to their size)? Is this a criterion that the ministry takes into account or is it possible to have festivals with a program of projections that nobody regularly goes to?

From those festivals come the most important experts who then work on the major festivals (not only Italians!), The first scouting industry work is done there, the producers and distributors make their bones there and then become the biggest years later. In short, with the same poor media coverage (and impact on the territory!), These have excellent criteria of utility and ability to affect industry that should be cultivated, encouraged and helped. Yet it seems that the ministerial score fails to take this into account, ending up rewarding Ischia and Capri more, events that are very expensive and that have a great impact on their islands, but that until today, at least as far as we know, they have not produced anything that has had a cultural or industrial impact on our sector, they have not affected cinema, they have not produced any form of value for the supply chain that is not hosting great talent, which in itself is worth shouting about , it is not a value. The presence of the talents is a value when they meet the public, spend, talk and help the conveyance of film culture, as happens from the beginning to the Rome Film Festival, where the international guest is the focus of a masterclass, or is a value when like a Giffoni they meet the audience of young people who ask questions to personalities such as Baz Luhrmann.

Let it be clear that this does not mean that the other festivals do not deserve to exist, none of the listed events deserve to disappear or not to receive funds and we are certainly not asking for this to happen. The question is whether the scale of values ​​represents the real contribution these manifestations make to culture. Which is what the ministry finances in addition to the equally important impact on the territory.

The Biografilm Festival who presented important films in Bologna (later distributed by I Wonder which is part of the festival), attracted emerging authors but also revered masters, who created a small cultural hub in the city between concerts, films and presentations, takes half! That is € 80,000. The Far East Film Festival who does a one-of-a-kind and very precious work, which has had a guest even up to Jackie Chan and shown (and continues to show) in Italy the works of the major Asian masters, takes 90,000! The middle of the Magna Graecia Film Festival. With all due respect to the Magna Graecia Film Festival, your work certainly not easy and its impact on the territory, is it a correct assessment?

Again, there is no doubt that the money is awarded in total transparency and on the basis of the materials presented and the relative merits that are requested. But in this sense we feel we can marry and amplify the synthetic question that Sangiorgio poses after talking about these differences in evaluation between events: “Is this the idea of ​​a festival that the state wants to support?“.