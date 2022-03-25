Are they irreconcilable enemies or is it possible to play sports?

The blood pressure It is the force with which blood hits the walls of the arteries as it circulates through the system. To control it, two data are used: the systolic and diastolic pressure. The systolic refers to the force with which the blood hits the artery at the moment the heart contracts. At the time of extracting the results, it is the number that appears first, the highest. As for the diastolic, it refers to the pressure of the blood at the moment in which the heart dilates. Unlike the previous one, it is the second number and is usually lower.

To find out blood pressure levels, both types are measured. Normal measurements are between 90/60 mmHg and 120/80 mmHg. When the tension is lower, a person is said to suffer hypotension. There are a series of symptoms that can reveal when a person has low blood pressure: tiredness, weakness, blurred vision, frequent dizziness… In fact, people with low blood pressure often get quite dizzy when making a sudden change in posture Like getting out of bed fast.

Physical exercise and low blood pressure: incompatible?

No, they are not incompatible. It is possible to play sports even though your blood pressure is usually low. Most likely, you will suffer from dizziness at the time of doing the physical exercise session, so you will need to stop for a couple of minutes, sit down, hydrate yourself and take a deep breath.

However, there are a series of guidelines that you should follow if you are hypotensive and want to play sports:

Warm up before starting physical exercise: Beyond the fact that it is a fundamental measure to avoid injuries, it will also help your body prepare progressively and the blood reaches all parts. The higher the pulse rate, the faster the heart will pump and the harder the blood will travel.

Beyond the fact that it is a fundamental measure to avoid injuries, it will also help your body prepare progressively and the blood reaches all parts. The higher the pulse rate, the faster the heart will pump and the harder the blood will travel. hydrate : It is essential to drink water or isotonic drinks while you are doing sports. If your body loses more water than it receives, then you will be dehydrated and possibly the dizziness will be accentuated.

: It is essential to drink water or isotonic drinks while you are doing sports. If your body loses more water than it receives, then you will be dehydrated and possibly the dizziness will be accentuated. Do not make sudden movements: if you suffer from hypotension, you probably get dizzy when you get out of bed quickly, right? Well, the same thing happens in the gym: if you do exercises in which you make sudden body movements, you will most likely end up feeling dizzy.

if you suffer from hypotension, you probably get dizzy when you get out of bed quickly, right? Well, the same thing happens in the gym: if you do exercises in which you make sudden body movements, you will most likely end up feeling dizzy. Watch out for sugar: having blood sugar is necessary, because otherwise the body will not have glucose to transform into energy and we can end up dizzy. This is called hypoglycemia.

having blood sugar is necessary, because otherwise the body will not have glucose to transform into energy and we can end up dizzy. This is called hypoglycemia. Legs up at the end of the session: If you stretch out on the floor and raise your legs, you will make it easier for blood to reach the rest of the limbs and the brain. Therefore, do not hesitate to do it to avoid future dizziness.

If you stretch out on the floor and raise your legs, you will make it easier for blood to reach the rest of the limbs and the brain. Therefore, do not hesitate to do it to avoid future dizziness. Be careful with the heat: in gyms there is usually air conditioning, so it is not a major problem. However, people who do outdoor activities such as ‘running’ should watch what time they choose to play sports. It is highly recommended that you do not use the most sunny hours to play sports, since the heat will most likely make you dizzy.

Therefore, playing sports with low blood pressure is more than possible. You just have to be careful with some actions and avoid actions that can make us dizzy, such as sudden movements, as much as possible.





