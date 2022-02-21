Are they ready to return to the Buccaneers? Bruce Arians’ reaction to Tom Brady’s possible return to the NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians responded if he thinks Tom Brady will play in the NFL again after announcing his retirement. Are they preparing to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

The days go by and Tampa Bay Buccaneers still don’t believe it’s true Tom Brady’s retirement from the NFL because in just two seasons he managed to win a Super Bowl and lead the team to the 2022 Playoffs with a campaign worthy of winning the MVP award.

When many believed that Brady had no more gas in the tank after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, Bruce Aries trusted TB12 and opened the doors of the Buccaneers to be the leader of the team that won the 2021 Super Bowl.

Such was the relationship they had. Tom Brady and Bruce Arians that in the quarterback’s official statement to announce his retirement from the NFL, he dedicated some heartfelt words to the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For this reason, the head coach did not hesitate to talk about a possible return of TB12.

Arians did not give the slightest hope that Tom Brady would return to Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a weighty argument, but that’s not why I hide what a possible return of the quarterback to the NFL would cause. The quarterback still has one more year left on his contract.

Bruce Arians’ reaction to a possible return of Tom Brady to the NFL

“That would surprise me.. And he let us know in time to do free agency like we’ve done in the past, That’s why I don’t see it happening”, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians responded to the Tampa Bay Times about Tom Brady’s possible return to the NFL.