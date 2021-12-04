Are Tom Cruise and Jason Statham Coming?

A sequel to Red Notice, the film with The Rock, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, has not yet been made official, but it is not difficult to believe that Netflix is ​​already thinking about a future chapter, and that this may have among its protagonists. Tom Cruise and Jason Statham.

Red Notice has won over Netflix viewers by establishing itself as the most viewed movie ever on the popular streaming platform.

With such an accomplishment, and a stellar cast who seem to have had a blast making it, it is safe to believe that the production has already turned its gaze to a potential second chapter (even the director hypothesizes the making of a Red Notice trilogy), but certainly a sequel should have a star power even higher than the first, right?

This is why, if we want to listen to the rumors of the web, Netflix would be thinking of two actors who have action in their blood: Tom Cruise and Jason Statham.

The Mission: Impossible star and The Rock in Hobbs & Shaw co-star are actually a more than suitable choice for a film like Red Notice 2. What is needed now is a story and characters who are able to make the most of them.

Ah, and an official confirmation from Netflix and the stars, both for the production of Red Notice 2, and for their eventual casting.

And you, what do you think? Would you like a second movie of Red Notice with these interpreters? let us know in the comments.