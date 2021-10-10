News

Are Tom Felton and Emma Watson together? The whole truth

Fans are wondering if the two actors, famous for their participation in the Harry Potter saga, are engaged. We reveal it to you immediately.

The interpreters of Draco Malfoy and Hermione Granger in the famous Harry Potter saga they are engaged?

Tom Felton Emma Watson are together

Gossip rages on the web, fans can’t wait for the couple to formalize, but what’s real?

Who is Tom Felton’s girlfriend?

Tom Felton had a long relationship, from 2008 to 2016, with production secretary Jade Gordon. The two met on the film set “Harry Potter and the halfblood Prince”.

Now fans of the saga are curious to find out if the interpreter of Draco Malfoy is busy with another colleague, the beloved Emma Watson.

The gossip started to go crazy on the web when the two, in their respective social profiles, they posted several photos who portrayed them together.

Emma Watson, does she have a boyfriend in 2021?

Emma Watson has had various established histories over the years.

The first disclosure was the one with Glee actor Chord Overstreet, which lasted a few months. In 2014 it was the turn of rugby player Matt Janney, while in 2018 of businessman Brendan Wallace.

In 2019 she was spotted in the company of the entrepreneur Leo Robinton, but it is not clear what implications their acquaintance had.

Now, the fans want Emma Watson and Tom Felton engaged, but in what relationship are the two?

Years ago, the actress he had admitted he had a crush for the colleague, after which photos had begun to circulate on the web that portrayed them very close, even kissing.

Tom Felton Emma Watson

It is not clear whether these are paparazzi photos or simple fan art, the fact is that the rumors follow one another, while the two do not speak and increase the curiosity of the fans.


