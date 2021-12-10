Are we already returning to a risk-on phase after the rotation?

“The sharp market rotation in November posed more than a question mark for many investors.” This is what is reported by Geir Lode, Head of Global Equities for Federated Hermes’ international division.

Analyzing the performance of global equity markets, the expert pointed out that, following the correction in November, traders appear to be on the road to returning to a risk-on phase (risk appetite).

In the following analysis Geir Lode analyzes the current market situation and provides some indications on possible developments in the short term.

The sharp market rotation in November posed more than a question mark for many investors, along with issues related to inflation, interest rates and, of course, the Omicron variant, thus contributing to a sudden risk-off sentiment and a spike in volatility. There has been little concrete information to lead to a shift in outlook, yet the markets have once again rotated. We have not completely returned to a risk-on approach, but so far, in early December, markets are cautiously rebounding and US indices in particular are approaching all-time highs. The travel equity segment held up even as Europe introduced new restrictions. The pound weakened since rumors spread that the United Kingdom would introduce its so-called “plan B” to stem the infections, but to recover shortly thereafter. Crude oil prices are rebounding compared to the November slump, supported by bullish sentiment from Saudi Arabia. From the point of view of the progress of the pandemic, preliminary laboratory studies indicate that three doses of the vaccine will probably be sufficient to neutralize this variant, but the basic questions remain: how many countries are willing to undergo another round of vaccines? Can we proceed quickly? What restrictions will we need in the meantime, and what are the consequences of no restrictions? Is the third dose likely to be the final one? What does the next variant bring with it? Is our society capable of achieving an equitable distribution of vaccines, both to help the developing world and to reduce the likelihood of future variants of concern? Markets typically suffer from a lack of information, yet investors do not currently seem to have the patience or the ability to pay due attention to considering these big issues. Taking a longer-term perspective, we have before us challenges related to inflation and rate hikes, after all, Jerome Powell also indicated that the main concerns are another wave of the virus and still inflation. The reasons why value stocks outperform growth continue to strengthen. However, in the short term, we expect volatility as Omicron’s implications collide with investor complacency.

