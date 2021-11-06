are we at the dawn of a new era of medicine? – Corriere.it

RNA-based vaccines against Covid-19 have had and are playing a decisive role in fighting the pandemic. But they did not come out of nowhere, they are the result of decades of research and will perhaps mark a real revolution for medicine, not only in the field of infectious diseases.

We talked about it at the Time of Health with Roberto Burioni, full professor of Microbiology and Virology, San Raffaele Life-Health University, Milan, e Stefano Gustincich, responsible of Central Rna Laboratory, Italian Institute of Technology and Director of the Center for Preventive and Predictive Personalized Medicine, CMP3vda, Aosta.

Vaccine done in 11 months instead of 10 years Professor Burioni explained why, with the advent of RNA vaccines, there has been a kind of miracle of science, according to some comparable to that of penicillin, which leads us to think that we are facing the dawn of a new era in medicine: There were no vaccines born in less than 6 years: it took an average of 10-12 years. On November 9, 2020, Pfizer’s data on vaccination efficacy against Covid, of over 90%, was released and I was amazed. A week later the data from Moderna’s preparation came out and had similar results. I thought of the day of the polio vaccine, when all the bells in the US rang in celebration. In the past, RNA was not easy to handle. The weapon against Covid was developed in unimaginable times. a revolution similar to penicillin or the discovery of x-rays.

Vaccines tailored for tumors Burioni called this type of vaccine amazing for two reasons: his own safety (out of billions of doses there is 1 case of myocarditis per million people) and then for its effectiveness in the elderly population, which usually has a less reactive immune system towards vaccines. Compared to the prospects opened by the new RNA technology used for the first time against Covid, Burioni said he was very optimistic: fast and cheap compared to other vaccines, such as those based on proteins or viruses. The reaction that leads to building RNA is a chemical reaction easily reproducible. It could serve with viruses that have not yet found vaccines (such as HIV) or in the field of cancer. For me a discovery ten times more important than man’s trip to the moon. We might even think about building a vaccine tailored to the tumor of a patient. This pandemic was terrible but it could leave us a legacy of a technology that could make many diseases curable that today have no hope.

A drug for every disease Professor Gustincich illustrated in the meeting at the Tempo della Salute the characteristics of RNA, which some scientists think is the first molecule of life: Inside the genome we have “information units” that we call genes. They have a sequence and give life to RNA molecules with a process that we call “transcription”, because the language of RNA is different from that of DNA (like a “different dialect”). The RNA in turn has to be “translated” into a protein, because the protein tongue contains 20 letters which are amino acids. The dictionary the genetic code. In essence, the DNA is “transcribed” into messenger Rna, which carries the instructions to the cell (in the ribosome, not in the nucleus) making the cell itself produce proteins. In the case of SARS-CoV-2, the vaccine’s RNA produces the spike protein, which the virus uses to enter the body. This signal is recognized by the immune system which activates itself against the virus. We have 25 thousand genes that can be transcribed into messenger RNA molecules – said Gustincich -: for each disease we could have an RNA-based drug. Gustincich in his laboratory also studies non-coding RNAs: they are 35 thousand genes that were not found in the first encoding of the human genome because they did not code, but it turned out that they work the same with Rna: they assemble organelles, regulate gene expression: they could they too potentially be drugs, Gustincich noted. The history of RNA Burioni then told the daring and fascinating story of how the discovery of RNA was reached many years ago. In the early 90’s Katalin Karik (HERE his interview on Seven) was able to give birth, in vitro, to a cell from the instructions entered in the molecule mRna. RNA, however, was unstable and at first it was something our bodies did not tolerate. It sent a danger signal to the organism that recognized it as a virus: it caused problems when it was used in experiments on mice. The searches ran aground, but Karik didn’t give up. In 2005, together with Drew (Andrew) Weissman, they figured out how to make sure that the alarm signal didn’t go off anymore: together they changed the RNA. The discovery remained landlocked for years. Until 2013, when Ugˇur Sahin, the founder of BioNTech – who wanted to use mRNA to create cancer vaccines – offered a job to Katalin Karik, with whom he will develop the Covid vaccine.

Proteins can also be inhibited What exactly is the extent of this use of RNA technology, explained Gustincich: From the invention to the pharmacist’s counter, a medicine can cost 2 billion. These Rna molecules not only make our body produce proteins, they are also able to turn them off. And we know a lot of diseases due to the malfunctioning of proteins, such as tumors. At the table we can draw Rna molecules that appear only with the molecule we want to inactivate. Now it is also understood how to “send” the RNA to the liver (for example) and inhibit the protein that is wrong. It remains to be seen how bring the molecules into the brain or in other organs. It took 25 years, but now there are 500 trials of new drugs based on this technology. If we take all the approved drugs we know that they target 1,000 proteins or 1,000 genes, only 5% of the genome. We can only interact with these, but if we use RNA therapy we can get to any part of the human genome with lower costs than current drug development costs and very short lead times.