Are we at the end of Covid? What the UK and Israel data say

We are really close to end of Covid? If on the one hand, the data coming from the United Kingdom also leaked optimism from the usually cautious rooms of the WHO, on the other hand the news coming from Israel they would not bode well.

Let’s see what the good news is first. In the UK for David Nabarro, the person responsible for the WHO Covid, we are starting to glimpse “llight at the end of the tunnel “.

In fact, across the Channel, in one week i infections decreased by 40%, so much so that the government led by the always shaky Boris Johnson has announced that the few restrictive measures still in force will soon be lifted.

Despite the spikes due to Omicron in recent weeks, Johnson, even in the midst of the storm resulting from the events of the Downing Street parties, has resisted pressure from scientists and Labor who have unsuccessfully called for a tightening in the anti-Covid rules.

London, so strong with the good performance of the campaign for the third dose, will soon say goodbye to the obligation of quarantine for Covid positives and the green pass to enter the disco, with theWHO confident that the UK can put the pandemic behind it.

In Israel, the end of Covid is not near

Unlike the UK, those that come from Israel they don’t seem to be good news. Although the administration of the fourth dose to the frail and over 60, infections and hospitalizations have returned to rise.

In the last two days in Israel occurred the record of almost 130,000 Covid infections overall, with this fifth wave that is doing increase hospitalizations, but fortunately deaths are stable, even among those who have received the fourth dose.

“The vaccine is excellent against Alpha and Delta variants, but not enough for Omicron” He admitted Gili Regev-Yochay, the director of the Infectious Diseases Unit of the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv who conducted the studies on the effects of the fourth dose.

The Israeli doctor thus ruled as “we know by now that the level of antibodies needed to protect and not get infected with Omicron is probably too high for the vaccine, even if it is a good vaccine“.

Between the enthusiasm for the situation in the United Kingdom and the bad data coming from Israel, the hint is that the truth may be in the middle: the end of Covid unfortunately would not be so close but, with a high vaccination coverage and a calibrated preparation ad hoc against Omicron which should arrive in the spring, even by the end of this year pandemic could turn into endemic but probably, at least the most at risk, will have to have a booster annually as now happens with the flu.