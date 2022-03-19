Are we close to a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine? | Univision World News

Other demands from Putin are the alleged “denazification” of Ukraine and a commitment to protect the Russian language. Although the first may seem unreasonable in the eyes of Zelensky, who is Jewish, it could be something that was glossed over in the interest of broader agreement. Zelenksy also comes from the Russian-speaking southeastern region of Ukraine, and grew up speaking Russian better than Ukrainian. The two languages ​​have similar vocabulary, grammar and pronunciation, and both use the Cyrillic alphabet, with slight variations.