Are we getting married? Norma Palafox causes a furor among her fans (Photos)

Norma Palafox continues to enjoy his days off after being left out of the institution of the Club Pachuca gophers and now she caused a sensation among her followers on social networks by posting a series of photos and videos that can rarely be seen, since the soccer player “dressed up” to attend the wedding of her friend, the athlete from CrossFit, Brenda Castro.

Norm and Brenda coincided in their participation in the Extathlon USA and since then they have maintained a close friendship, for which the Sonoran was one of the luxury guests at her wedding, where other former reality participants such as Keno Martell, Casandra Ascencio and Pame Verdirame also attended.

In her Instagram stories, Norma showed off her elegant gala outfit, looking like a queen in a fitted yellow dress and with a most elegant hairstyle, being one of the most beautiful guests at the reception where she was the center of attention starring in a ‘classic’ moment.

Norma Palafox in a selfie with her friend Keno Martell, a former Exatlon participant.



Is Norma getting married?

The ex of Chivas and Pachuca captured all eyes of the party when “she caught the bride’s bouquet”, a “classic” moment in any wedding, which indicates that the lucky one will be the next to marry.

At the moment this possibility does not seem to be in the Sonoran’s plans, since no romance is officially known.

The soccer player has caused quite a bit of controversy in recent days, since she recently ‘feigned’ being pregnant by posting photos of an ultrasound, but everything indicates that it is only that of one more nephew in her family.

Norma has not yet defined whether she will continue her soccer career in Liga MX or abroad, or whether to undertake an alternate project.

