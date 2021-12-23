are we going to the worst? – Free Daily





There Omicron variant has opened a new phase of the pandemic, with the control room that tomorrow – Thursday 23 December – will have to decide what to do on the basis of the epidemiological framework. Mario Draghi he therefore started from Covid in its press conference at the end of the year: “The first message is that vaccines remain the best defense tool against the virus. Keep in mind that 3/4 of the deaths are unvaccinated, I invite all citizens to continue to vaccinate and take the third dose, today this is the priority “.

In his brief introduction, the Prime Minister set two other points: “The Pnrr it is central to our strategy and I can tell you that we have achieved all 51 goals. The government, the regions, the municipalities are moving with determination and strength, vaccines have been essential to revive the economy and employment has also started up again. We must be satisfied with what we have done this year and there is no reason to fear that we will not be able to do well in the future as well ”. Then the journalists’ questions began, and the first immediately went straight to the point of the political question: to complete the work is it essential for the legislature to continue and for Draghi to remain at the helm of the government?

“Regardless of who will be there – was the premier’s reply – the important thing is another aspect: that the executive is supported by a majority like the current one, as broad as possible. I want to thank all the political forces, I understand very well that it is not easy for parties, which often start from different ideas. Yet this effort has succeeded. But now enough questions of this kind ”. In short, Draghi has dribbled the matter which also concerns his possible candidacy for the Quirinale.

As for the control room tomorrow, the premier explained what will be discussed: “I have said several times that we must defend normality, this means no closures, school in the presence, satisfactory sociability. To do this, however, we must take all possible precautions. The application of the tampon is not excluded: in the Green Pass there is a period in which the protection of the first two doses decreases rapidly and waiting for the third the tampon can be useful. We must look for all ways to slow the spread of the virus. Know that every decision is guided by data and not by politics ”.