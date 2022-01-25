Are we in a bear market? Glassnode analyzes the latest Bitcoin crash

Let’s get down to business: Glassnode thinks we’re in a bear market. In their latest newsletter “The Week On-Chain”, the company seeks to “establish the likelihood of a sustained bear market being at stake” by using “historical investor behavior and profitability patterns as our guide”. One thing is certain, the recent crash has been severe, and “such a heavy drawdown is likely to change the perception and sentiment of investors on a macro scale.”

How bad was it? According to Glassnode, “this is now the second worst sell-off from the 2018-20 bear market, only eclipsed by July 2021, where the market fell -54% from the highs set in April.” Price aside, investors “capitalized over $ 2.5 billion in net realized value on the chain this week.” Who were those paper investors? “The lion’s share of these losses are attributed to the short-term holders.” Naturally.

Glassnode highlights the bear market indicators

Glassnode’s first indicator is “The Net Unrealized Profit / Loss (NUPL) metric”. Which measures “the overall profitability of the market as a proportion of the market cap”. How is Bitcoin doing on this front? “NUPL is currently trading at 0.325 which indicates that an equivalent of 32.5% of the market capital of Bitcoin is held as unrealized profit.”

BTC price drop from ATH

How does this indicate a bear market? “Looking at previous cycles, such low profitability is typical in the early and mid stages of a bear market (orange). It could also reasonably be argued that a bear market started in May 2021 based on this observation. ” However, this is not enough. But Glassnode has more.

The second indicator with which the company has struck us is “The MVRV ratio”. This “is calculated as the market cap, divided by the realized cap; and it is a useful tool for identifying periods of high and low profitability of investors. “

How does this indicate a bear market? “With a current MVRV-Z reading of 0.85, the market is well within the territory visited in bear markets, and there is a bearish divergence, similar to the NUPL metric above.” It’s enough? Absolutely not. But Glassnode has an ace up its sleeve.

The third indicator is the “Realized-Life Ratio (RTLR)”. They use “Realized Price using Vivacity in the denominator” to calculate this.

How does this indicate a bear market? “The market is now trading below the RTLR price of $ 39.2k, but above the realized price of $ 24.2k. Again, this is often observed during the early and mid stages of bear markets ”.

Who sold and who is still holding on?

There is no surprise here. The “short-term holders (STH)” are selling. How does Glassnode define the STH, though? From the age of their coins. “Coins are considered to be owned by STHs when they are younger than ~ 155 days, and are statistically more likely to be spent in the face of volatility.” Here, too, no surprises.

It is worth pointing out that the STH

The coins are “currently held at a loss”. Indeed, “as of this week, nearly all of STH’s offering is under water.” This could be scary for newcomers, so those coins are at risk of being sold. At a loss. These people will regret their emotional decisions throughout their lives, but that’s a topic for another article.

BTC Price Chart for 01/24/2022

other question here is: who’s holding on? According to Glassnode, “Interestingly, STH’s supply remains close to multi-year lows, which is indicative of their counterpart, the long-term holders (LTH), who seem impressively indifferent to this steep decline.” Naturally. People who have already figured out the game are not easy to shake.

How are the LTH coins going? “Over 59.3% of the current supply has now been dormant for over 1yr, with a 5.8% increase in the current supply in the last three months”. This looks bullish, but Glassnode finds a way to make it rain on the LTH parade. “While an increase, and a large proportion of mature coins is generally considered constructive, it once again bears similarities to a bear market, a time when only HODLers and patient accumulators remain.”

Conclusions and hopes

According to Glassnode, it could be argued that the “bear market started in May 2021”. But does it look like a bear market to you? No it is not. It doesn’t even look like a bull market. We may be in a new phase. The Bitcoin cycle may be dead. Or maybe we’re just in a bear market, as Glassnode has tried to prove. Either way, LTH isn’t selling.