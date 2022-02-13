are we on the eve of war? – Free Daily





Against the backdrop of the crisis in Ukraine there is the shadow of China. The advisors of the American president Joe Biden they keep repeating that “the United States does not have the luxury of being able to focus only on one area of ​​the world”. In Washington they consider the axis between as “contingent” Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. The State Department is convinced that the two countries have too different economic and strategic interests to be able to establish a real anti-Western coalition. However, there are also mixed signals and for several years now, he reports the Corriere della Sera.





In fact, we must remember the first joint military exercise between China and Russia which dates back to 2017, in the Baltic Sea. Now, in the Ukrainian crisis, Beijing is supporting Moscow across the board. And now even in the White House it is clear that the game is double. Wendy Shelman, Deputy Foreign Secretary said it very clearly: “If we give Putin the green light, we are also handing Taiwan over to Xi Jinping.” In short, the Russia-China axis exists.





After all, also the spokesman of the Kremlin Dmitri Peskov he said that Russia wants dialogue but “you cannot force someone to be nice”, thus implying that Russia is forced to turn to China, due to the closure on the western side. “Russia seeks cooperation with everyone. We are interested in cooperation with our European partners. We are interested in cooperation with the United States, both in trade and economy, in investments and in security matters. But you cannot force someone to be kind.So of course, Russia will try opportunity to expand cooperation where he sees conditions of reciprocity, “the spokesman said.



