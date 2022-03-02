Are we prepared for the cyber threats to come?

According to the research, the key elements for companies to manage cyber risk and secure their workforce are going to be automation and foresight. Looking at the first half of 2021, 40.9 billion email threats, malicious files, and malicious URLs were blocked for customers. In that aspect we find an increase of 47% year after year.

In a Trend Micro report it has been revealed that global companies will have more security alerts but will be better prepared in 2022 . They will do so through a comprehensive, proactive, and cloud-centric approach to mitigating cyber risk.

Researchers predict that cybercriminals in 2022 will focus ransomware attacks on cloud workloads, the data center, and exposed services. What they intend to do is take advantage of the large number of workers who continue to do remote work from home. In this regard, security flaws will become weapons in record time and are also chained with privilege escalation errors to drive successful cybercriminal campaigns.

In this regard, Jon Clay, vice president of threat intelligence at Trend Micro, has commented that it has been a difficult couple of years for cybersecurity teams, due to remote work and the fact that corporate attack surfaces have increased significantly. In addition, he has added that as hybrid work emerges, security teams will be able to map out a solid strategy to correct security flaws and make it more difficult for cybercriminals.

Companies have prepared for the challenges of 2022

Cyber ​​risk is increasingly threatening companies, but fortunately they are becoming better prepared. Thus, cybercriminals have targeted IoT systems, global supply chains, cloud environments, and DevOps functions. On the other hand, more sophisticated commodity malware strains are going to be used to attack SMBs.

Trend Micro’s 2022 Predictions report shows that many businesses are prepared for cyber risk. They are achieving this with a strategy to proactively mitigate these emerging dangers by performing these tasks:

Having strict application control policies and hardening the server to combat ransomware.

Put out patches based on risk and take a high-alert approach to detecting security flaws.

Have improved baseline protection among cloud-centric SMBs.

Network monitoring for greater visibility into IoT environments.

Zero trust principles to secure international supply chains.

Have DevOps risk-focused cloud security.

Extended Detection and Response (XDR) to identify attacks across entire networks.

Finally, in order to have a lower cyber risk, we may be interested in knowing how Zero Trust networks based on zero trust work.