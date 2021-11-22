“Are we sure it’s only good for the bench?”
Repubblica’s comment on Mertens
Naples Football – Napoli defeated in Milan, but in the final there was a great reaction thanks to the shock that Dries Mertens gave to the team. A performance so important that it raises a doubt that my colleague Maurizio Crosetti reports in his editorial for The Republic.
Here is what we read
After the four goals scored by Milan in Florence, here are the three scored by Napoli at San Siro. The two up there in the head hold each other as they fall, thus remaining first by force of inertia. But the resumption of the championship after the unfortunate stop at the Azzurri above all certifies the return of Inter: once again as a Scudetto. After all, the Scudetto is there, on those shirts.
It is likely that Inter-Napoli showed the best that exists today in Italy. Whirlwind, emotional challenge, swollen with that confusion (the final, very long) that knows how to be beauty. Napoli pressed until the last second of 98 extreme minutes, all filled with a lot of things, and could have drawn twice.
The entrance of Mertens electrified the team: are we really sure that this formidable champion is now only good for the bench?