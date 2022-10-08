Are we watching the intimate docu on Selena Gomez?

Abaca

Selena Gomez is multi-talented. Music, cinema, beauty… She also spoke on several occasions about the psychological ills that plague her, her vulnerability in relation to the image she has of herself and that society sends back to her, encouraging everyone to open up more and take care of their mental health. Today, the 30-year-old (already!) star decided to give her fans an even more authentic glimpse into her personal life.

“You want to hear part of my story…” On social media, the American artist shared a video announcing his upcoming documentary produced by AppleTV+ and titled My Mind and Me, who precisely explores the most raw parts of his being. The sequence only shows the young woman in a projection room, and the title of the film on the big screen. But already, the excitement is palpable among Internet users.

“Unique, raw and intimate”

“After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she hits a new high, an unexpected twist drags her into obscurity,” the channel described in a statement, promising a “unique, raw and intimate documentary” which will look back at the peak of the actress and singer’s career, and will also highlight some of the darkest moments of her journey.

The six-year period that will dissect My Mind and Me (whose release date has not…

