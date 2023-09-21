Are Wizin and Yandel linking up with Don Omar for a new song or tour? I know this

This pair is also known in history as ‘The Extraterrestrials’ or Vizin and Yandel will meet again so that the fans reggaeton Remember the old days. However, they do not come alone, as they will also be integrated Don Omar and creator Looney Tunesfor what appears to be new song…or rotates?

On social networks, both Wisin y Yandel, as well as ‘El Rey’, Don Omar And creator Looney Tunes shared picture Where they are seen together at an unknown place in black outfits, dark glasses and complete urban style. To announce what appears to be Song Associate.







Are Wizin and Yandel coming out with a new song?

One of the greatest exponents of reggaeton, Landel Veguilla, better known as ‘.Yandel’shared a photography Similar to his fellow reggaeton artists Wizin, Don Omar and Looney Tunes, However, in the details he confirmed that he had reportedly worked with them Song or album, probably called ‘sandunga’,

“’Sandunga’. What a pleasure it has been to be able to work with this team,” Yandell wrote.











Let us tell you that this is a possible song in which they will be included. Wizin and Yandel with Don Omar, This is not the only one in the history of their career, as a collaboration between these artists was launched in 2006. ‘Myspace’, song Which refers to the social networks of that time.

Don Omar proposes tour with Wizin and Yandel

Meanwhile, soloist William Omar Landron Rivera, better known as ‘Don Omar’wrote a message aimed at finding out what his colleagues have reggaeton player, He also gave the option of Sing with Yandel and Don Omar on tour,

“The planets aligned and we have already made contact with the parent ship. The combination of forces that doesn’t fail, what do they say, let’s go with the disc and tour? Can you imagine those 5 machines on stage?” Don Omar wrote, tagging Wisin y Yandel and Looney Tunes.