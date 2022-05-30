Are women the ones with the power?

Related news

Getting married is a very important step in any relationship and, although you arrive at the wedding with the idea that you will be with that person forever, the reality is that life is long and many things can happen along the way. The celebrities they know it and, whether to keep their fortune safe or to formalize certain commitments to guarantee a happy marriage, it is common for them to sign prenuptial agreements.

The last contract of this type that has been revealed by the media is the one signed by Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. This document includes a curious clause that requires the couple to have a minimum of four sexual relations a week. In addition to the debate on the legality of said point and the opinions that have been triggered on social networks, more than one has been surprised that who has imposed this condition to go through the altar has been Jennifer Lopez.

Although it is hard to believe, in the collective imagination still collects the idea that men are the ones who have the most sexual desire and perhaps that is why the conditions of the agreement between the singer and the actor have collided even more.

And you have to wonder Has the way of approaching prenuptial agreements between celebrities evolved? Are they now the ones who protect their assets the most or the ones who reflect their needs the most? To prove it, we have recovered some of the most notorious contracts of recent years:

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

In the case of this couple, the most notorious was the fidelity clause. Said clause focused on Justin Timberlake that, in case of breaching it, he would have to pay $500,000 to his wife.

In this sense, it is surprising that in most cases where there is a fidelity clause, it applies mainly to the man. This reinforces a somewhat old-fashioned idea that they are the only active part of the couple who will not be able to avoid cheating on their spouse.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

For decades, this was one of the most stable and acclaimed couples in Hollywood. They both have great fortunes and an impressive acting career behind their backs. However, as in the case of Biel and Timberlake, they stipulated that, if Brad Pitt cheated on Angelina Jolie, he would lose full custody of their children.

This was pointed out at the time by the specialized portal OnlineRadar, which also revealed that, in the case of assets, after the divorce each one could take the belongings with which the marriage began. The ones they acquired during their relationship would be distributed among their children.

Again, surprisingly the fidelity clause applies only to Brad Pitt, when it is not unreasonable to say that both are the most desired people on the planet.

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

In the case of this couple, there was no fidelity clause –unless it is publicly known–, but there were significant amounts of money. The agreement stipulated that, in the event of divorce, Tom Cruise would have to pay Katie Holmes three million dollars for each year of marriage.

It is true that Holmes’ professional career as an actress is not comparable to that of Tom Cruise, and also that she stayed away from acting during the first years of marriage, but even so, such important payments are surprising for the duration of the link .

However, neither can it be said exactly that Holmes comes out on top, since, as published Forbes in 2021, the net worth of the protagonist of top gun It is valued at 570 million dollars.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

The model and businesswoman and the rapper have undoubtedly formed one of the most controversial couples as well as the richest in the United States. The two have a great fortune, but also, in the prenuptial agreement they signed in 2014, Kanye West was required to pay the member of the Kardashian clan a million dollars per year of marriage in case of divorce.

This clause had a limit of 10 million dollars. However, both have considerably increased their wealth in these years. According to the American media, before getting married, the rapper had a fortune of 100 million dollars, against 40 million dollars of his wife. Currently, he has about 1.3 billion, but she is not far behind with 780 million for her share.

It should also be noted that, although West’s assets are greater, he has less liquidity than his ex-wife. So: will he still have to pay her as if she didn’t have enough resources?

Beyonce and Jay-Z

The agreement between the two singers is undoubtedly one of the weirdest. As revealed by the US media, Beyoncé and Jay-Z would have agreed before getting married that he pay Beyoncé five million dollars for each child they have together. A clause almost reminiscent of the handmaid’s tale.

The only justification we can find at this point is that, due to pregnancy and postpartum, Beyoncé would have to delay or even cancel tours and projectsso it could be economically harmed.

In case of divorce, Jay-Z would also have to pay the author of lemonade one million dollars for each year of marriage. In this sense, it should be remembered that, although the rapper’s fortune is greater than Beyoncé’s, she is undoubtedly one of the richest women in the world. Specifically, in 2021 Forbes estimated her wealth at 440 million dollars and she is ranked number 73 in the ranking of the Self Made America’s Richest Women (America’s Richest Self-Made Women).

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham

One of the youngest marriages of the moment. They were recently married and, before walking down the aisle, they signed a Prenuptial agreement no fidelity clauses, no compensation for years of marriage… or, at least, none of that has been leaked.

The goal of this couple was none other than to protect the fortunes of their respective families. And the fact is that, although Beckham is better known than Peltz – his last name alone is famous throughout the world – the reality is that the bride’s family is much richer than the groom’s.

The Beckham family has a net worth of $450 million, while the Peltz family has $1.5 billion. As a modern couple that they are, the two have made Separation of Property and, in case of divorce, each would go with their own.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

Douglas and Zeta Jones were one of the first Hollywood couples to sign an outlandish prenuptial agreement. Despite the age difference, back in the year 2000 they premiered their nuptials with a well-known pact. This included that the actress would get 2.8 million dollars per year of marriage. And another 5 million if Douglas were unfaithful.

22 years ago it was even rumored that the prenuptial contract of these actors contemplated a clause that directly affected her physique: nor could gain more than 10 kilos if he expected to collect in case of separation.

