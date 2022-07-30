Are X-rays and radiographs harmful to health?

Medicine has come a long way in recent years. This has been possible thanks to technological innovations that have led to discoveries that are vital today. one of the current pillars of modern medicinewhose discovery was at the end of the 19th century, are X-rays.

More are the benefits than the risks that entails the exposure of this way of diagnosing patients. Since its appearance, there are numerous myths, doubts and beliefs circulating because of misinformation. Surely you have ever heard someone ask if taking an x-ray can cause cancer.

“X-rays are part of the electromagnetic spectrum, the same as ultraviolet rays and visible light, only these, by their nature, can pass through the human body, leaving a kind of photograph with valuable information for doctors“, explained Juan Salcedo, doctor of the Radiology service of the Hospital Universidad del Norte, according to The Herald.

The x-ray tests are done frequently. They also use radiation. That is why people question whether they are safe for health. Alfonsa Friera Reyes, responsible for Professional Affairs of the Spanish Society of Medical Radiology (SERAM), has indicated that radiation doses used for diagnosing injuries away from levels that could be dangerous.

Friera, who has been interviewed by Infosalushas insisted that people should not be afraid when it comes to getting an x-ray if a professional deems it necessary. An exploration that has been recommended by a specialist brings more benefits than disadvantages.

“The amount of radiation received is so low that does not present an imminent risk to people’s health”, explained Salcedo. “In fact, it is worse to receive the sun’s rays on a day at the beach without sun protection than an X-ray”.

The doctor has highlighted that x-rays are not contraindicated in any case. She although she has pointed out that not recommended for certain population groups such as children, fetuses or pregnant women. This does not mean that scans will never be performed on these people if required. It will only be used if it is really necessary.