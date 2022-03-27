Are Yankees and Brett Gardner getting closer to a new deal?

On Saturday morning, prior to the game that yankees held against the Toronto Blue Jays, New Yorkers general manager Brian Cashman admitted his office has already gotten in contact with the veteran free agent outfielder’s representative agent, Brett Gardner.

Gardner, who has played his entire life with the Yankees, has reiterated his desire to wear the pinstripes for at least one more year. However, Cashman also made it clear that the club right now is focused on the elements they have in spring training, meaning that negotiations between the front office and Gardner might not be that far along.

The 38-year-old Gardner refuses to retire as he waits to play another year in the majors. If successful, it would be his 15th season in the best baseball in the world.

At this time it is not clear if the veteran and former captain of the Mulos would accept another offer from a major league club other than his Yankees, in case they do not consider him again to join the roster.