Are you about to start the diet? That’s why you don’t have to say no to carbohydrates

Find out why a diet with carbohydrates is even better than one without. The opinion of science and tips to avoid mistakes.

There is a lot of talk these days about the importance of carbohydrates in the diet. After the Christmas holidays, in fact, the number of people who have decided to moderate your daily food intake in order to lose the pounds acquired by eating sweets and dishes of all kinds, it has in fact increased. And among many, there are also those who have opted for very restrictive diets and without any presence of carbohydrates.

Although in the wide panorama of diets, there are several that provide a similar formula, these are exceptions that should be followed for a short time, only in exceptional cases and if followed by a nutritionist (and preferably also by a doctor) expert. The absence of carbohydrates, in fact, in the long run it does not contribute much to effective weight loss but can lead to various imbalances, making the maintenance of the achieved weight much more difficult.

Even the scientific community has expressed itself several times on the subject. And since this is something that is more relevant than ever, today we will try to take stock of the situation a little in order to understand why a diet with carbohydrates is preferable to one that excludes them altogether.

Diet with carbohydrates? Here’s why it works

Weight loss, contrary to popular belief, does not depend only on the number of calories that are consumed but is closely linked to a whole series of biological functions that are carried out by our body.

Carbohydrates are therefore essential for proper hormonal functioning and not only and are therefore an integral part of a diet. Certain, in consuming them, the type of choices you have to make is very important. That said, though, it’s important to keep in mind some of the strengths of carbohydrates and why it’s okay to never miss them in a diet.

Carbohydrates are used for various metabolic processes. The intake of carbohydrates is essential to fill up on energy, to have stocks from which to draw and to keep the entire hormonal situation (and not only) of the individual in line. Eliminating them, therefore, can make you lose more weight in the beginning but does not represent true weight loss. On the contrary, losing weight without their contribution will lead to difficulty in maintaining one’s goals leading to a life of constant restrictions. All problems that can be avoided by simply learning to eat the right ones.

Consuming carbohydrates protects against some diseases. Recent studies have shown that eliminating carbohydrates from the diet leads to imbalances which in the long run can affect health. This is due to the fact that in order to make up for their lack, we find ourselves consuming too many animal proteins. Which in the long run can aggravate the heart or lead to other diseases. A little bit as if you completely eliminate proteins to eat only carbohydrates. The body needs all the macro nutrients and for this reason it is important to always find a good balance.

Avoiding them leads to even serious deficiencies. When it comes to carbohydrates, you shouldn’t just think about pasta and desserts. Vegetables, fruits and whole grains are also part of it and this means fiber, minerals and vitamins. It follows that depriving oneself of it can lead to even serious deficiencies and which in the long run can burden one’s health. Another reason why, following a healthy and balanced eating style is always the best possible choice.

By eating carbohydrates you avoid hunger pangs. Being completely deprived of carbohydrates leads the body to a lack of such that it desires more and more. And this, sooner or later, leads to the classic hunger crisis that pushes people to prefer those who really should be limited. All this for less control on weight and for a mood that in the long run would begin to worsen, leading to experience such deprivation with greater effort.

Carbohydrates are good for the mood and beyond. Being fit is certainly synonymous with well-being and beauty but there are many other factors that affect this and that should never be underestimated. Good hydration, for example, makes the skin more toned and colored. The same goes for shiny hair and vitality that without the right diet risk slowly going away. Consuming carbohydrates in the right way helps to maintain this, of course, also allowing you to lose weight.

Now that we have seen why carbohydrates are so essential to live well and to lose weight correctly it is good to make some clarificationsthe.

First of all it is good to remember that the ones to be preferred are always whole grains, fruit, vegetables and legumes. Instead, the refined ones and, obviously, the sugars present in sweets and the like should be reduced.

That said, a portion of carbohydrate per meal is always recommended. The ideal is in fact to never miss the right macro nutrients at every meal, thus always inserting both complex carbohydrates and lean proteins and good fats. In this way the diet will be much more pleasant to follow and you will be able to lose weight without losing your good mood and without compromising social life.

In order not to go wrong, therefore, just follow a diet that is healthy and at the same time balanced and that includes the consumption of wholemeal bread and pasta, legumes, legume pasta, pseudo-cereals such as amaranth, quinoa and teff, vegetables and fruit.

Carbohydrates which will then be associated (always in a balanced way) lean proteins and good fats such as those of dried fruit, avocado and oil seeds. Ingredients with which you can also make tasty first courses and healthy desserts and all without ever losing your smile, providing your body with everything it needs to live well and to achieve a healthy weight while maintaining it over time.