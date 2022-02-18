“Are you alive?”: Jenni Rivera reappears with a new personal photograph

The singer’s fans they wonder if she is alive after Jenni Rivera reappeared with a new personal photograph. La Diva de la Banda is back on her social networks and has all her followers on edge to know what the mysterious publications are about.

Although it is more than well known that Jenni Rivera He died on December 9, 2012 after the plane in which he was traveling collapsed, fans of the Mexican regional singer hope that he is alive preparing for his return.

Jenni Rivera returns to social networks

More than a decade after her unfortunate death, Jenni Rivera’s fans continue to come up with theories about her possible whereabouts. The latest publications that have been made on the social networks of the interpreter of “Basta ya” fueled the fire of these rumors.

The first photograph in which only a black background and the numbers “2022” in white, was published on February 15 and reached almost 100 thousand “likes”. Quickly, the faithful fans of the singer were present and commented on all kinds of questions in the publication that went viral in a few minutes.

24 hours later, a new personal photograph of Jenni Rivera appeared on the singer’s profile. In the postcard with a black and white effect, The Great Lady appears seated in profile with her head thrown back and a microphone in her hand.

Instagram

While the post may mean the Rivera family is thinking of releasing unreleased music by Jenni, there are those who believe the truth will eventually be told and hope to see her alive. “Queen tell me you’re alive”, “tell me you’re alive to start saving for your concert” and “You are alive daughter of the tequilada! It’s good that you decided to get out of your hidden life as a youtuber, “wrote some followers.