Are you an immigrant in Florida? Learn how to apply for a driver’s license

One of the main concerns of immigrants recently arrived in Florida is the fact of finding work immediately and being able to move without worries in their own or rented vehicle.

That is why the driver’s license is among the most important documents that foreigners must request once legally established in the United States.

Among other benefits, the license also appears as a kind of identification and it is essential to guarantee it as soon as possible since it is required by many employers at the time of formalizing a contract.

In Florida, the driver’s license is processed through the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV), the entity in charge of issuing this type of permit in the state. According to the requirements established for the applicant, a personal identification must first be presented.

In that sense, the Department will accept one of the following documents: green card or form I-551; I-551 stamp in passport, or on Form I-94; order issued by an Immigration Judge granting the status of “asylum” or form I-797, which contains the number of admission to the client’s country.

FLORIDA DRIVERS LICENSE

Once any of these supporting forms have been presented, the immigrant must prove that he is registered with Social Security, a procedure for which he can show both a Social Security card (with the current name of the client), a W-2 form ( not handwritten) or pay stub.

Third, the FLHSMV requires the applicant to present a valid residence address that can be supported by a real estate title, a Florida voter registration card, and even a letter from a homeless shelter. home or a temporary help center, in case you do not have a stable home.

If the applicant resides in the home of a relative, they can submit correspondence from financial entities, account statements and savings or investment passbooks. Finally, the interested party must go to the FLHSMV offices to formally request a driver’s license in Florida, where the practical and theoretical tests will be carried out for approval.