Are you cold, have the flu or is it Covid-19? How to understand it

You have sore throat, a runny nose And muscle aches? It could be a common cold, influence or COVID-19. Yes, because these three conditions share similar symptoms.

Furthermore, the cases of coronavirus infection are increasing day by day due to the spread of the Omicron variant. However, hospitalization numbers remain low, especially when compared to last year when the vaccination campaign had not yet begun. Among other things, scholars from all over the world now agree that the current variant is less serious, especially for vaccinated people.

Returning to the topic of the article, following the advice of the epidemiologist Abdul El-Sayed, interviewed by CNN, the first signs of colds, flu and Covid-19 tend to be similar. Both Covid-19 and the flu often cause symptoms such as fever, fatigue, muscle aches, sore throat, shortness of breath, He retched or diarrhea.

The Covid-19 infection is distinguished, however, by the headache and the dry cough that often accompany it. There loss of taste and smell, which was the biggest warning sign of a Covid-19 infection early in the pandemic, is still a possible symptom, even if it is less prevalent now than in the past.

A doctor should be consulted in case of severe chest pain and of dry cough that gets worse. Furthermore, in the presence of these symptoms, it is necessary to understand if there has been a possible contact with an infected person and, in case of doubts, it is better to self-isolate and resort to a quick test, perhaps after consulting your trusted doctor.

On the other hand, for those who experience symptoms but are deemed unlikely to be exposed to the coronavirus – even if they cannot be 100% certain – it is best to wait five days before undergoing a test, while remaining alert and alert. Among other things, a negative result of a tampon does not necessarily mean that there has been no contagion. Better to aim for the double swab at a distance of 12 – 24 hours and the double negative result.