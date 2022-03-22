Are you going back to America? Raúl Jiménez talks about his return to Mexico

Raul Jimenez He broke the silence and spoke of his I return to Mexicowhere clearly everyone thinks that if one day he returns to Liga MX it is for live a second stage with America. The statements of the Wolves attacker were given prior to the last dates of the Tri in the CONCACAF Qualifiers.

At 30 years old, Raúl faces a difficult season in the Premier League, as He has not been able to be regular at Wolverhamptoneven already has two expulsions in the campaign, which opens the possibility of a change of scene sooner rather than later.

In an interview with W SportsJiménez broke the silence and announced that there are currently three destinations that attract her to continue her careerone of them is Mexico (possibly America) and the other two are abroad.

“It’s always a possibility (the MLS), I never close the doors to any place. Just as I would return to Mexico I would also go to the United States. On some occasion I was able to go to China. If the opportunity were given again this time I would do it, you always have to have the doors open. What is best for me in the future is what will beRaúl Jiménez confessed.

How many goals did Raúl Jiménez score in America during his first stage?

From 2011 to 2014, the Mexican striker scored 38 goals with the Eagles, and even tasted the honey of success by winning two Liga MX (Clausura 2013 and Apertura 2014). Undoubtedly, the return of Raúl to Coapa will generate expectations, especially now that there is a crisis in the Azulcremas forwards.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Águilas Monumental allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!