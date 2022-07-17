Are you going for 5,000 or 4,000? Experts explain

Nothing more similar to the Colombian exchange market than a roller coaster ride. The vertigo of the ups and downs that amuses some and terrifies others, is compared with the anguish experienced by many people who are going to travel abroad or who have external debts, as well as with the happiness of those who receive payments or remittances in dollars. While some get off the roller coaster hairless and wanting to repeat, and others nauseated and promising never to go up again, with the ‘jumping’ of the dollar there are fewer and fewer who are unharmed and more who are affected, given the strong component of imported products that are basic for the country’s economy and for the family basket.

Just a month and a half ago, at the beginning of June, the price of the currency was a little over 3,700 pesos. It was the floor that it touched after reaching a figure higher than 4,110 pesos in mid-May. Nevertheless, what has been experienced in recent days has been the most intense upward spiral in the recent history of that currency. Since June 17, when it reached 3,912 pesos, it has not stopped rising. Only in the most recent days did he give a truce and slow down his momentum. But the strength of its increase has led to the dollar breaking its all-time highs day after day at the beginning of the week, reaching 4,627 pesos, far from the 4,200 it reached at the depths of the pandemic crisis. In other words, in just 45 days the value of the dollar increased by more than 850 pesos at its highest point, but at the end of the week it fell by 231 pesos.

– Photo:

For the last month, the devaluation of the Colombian peso was 12 percent, a behavior similar to that of neighboring countries, whose currencies also depreciated in the same period. The Chilean peso fell 13.9 percent; the Brazilian real, 6.85; the Argentine peso, 4.51 and the Peruvian sol, 4.07 percent.

Evil of many, consolation of…

The dollar has not only strengthened in Latin America. The euro, which has traditionally been a ‘hard’ currency, reached parity with the greenback and the pound sterling reached its lowest level against the US currency since 1985. The same goes for the yen, in a circumstance that It has been recorded since the end of the last century. It is a global trend.

The winds of recession blowing in the United States, Europe and Asia, due to unstoppable inflation, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, China’s isolation measures and strict restrictions to stop new outbreaks of covid, as well as increases in the interest rates of the central banks in the world to stop the increase in the cost of living, are boosting the dollar.

The currency has become the refuge asset of investors in the midst of uncertainty. And the Federal Reserve in the United States has started, more aggressively, the path of rate increases that other banks in the world are following. In fact, it is projected that after learning that in June the inflation data in the United States was 9.1 percent, the highest in 40 years, at its next meeting the FED would increase its rates another 100 basis points compared to its level current, which is in a range between 1.5 and 1.75 percent.

At the same time, the prices of raw materials, such as oil, are beginning to lose ground after reaching historical figures. Crude oil, for example, which hovered around $130 a barrel amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has been below the $100 mark this week.

The threat of recession in the US, its growing inflation and the rise in interest rates by its central bank will be external shocks that the Petro Government will have to weather. – Photo: Alexandra Ruiz Poveda / AP

the local theme

Although the international scenario is the highest component of upward pressure on the dollar, in each country there are also domestic factors that move it. In Colombia these are two: one economic and the other political.

In the economic, “from a structural point of view, the dollar has been rising for five years. Now it is worrying because it is at record highs, but that is explained by the fact that fewer dollars enter than those we demand. That is why our current account deficit is high, to which is added the fiscal one. There is a gigantic imbalance that explains, in addition to the international situation, why the dollar is so expensive. We need more sources of dollars to enter the country”, says Juan David Ballén, Director of Analysis of the broker Casa de Bolsa.

The national economy is coming along at a good pace – it will register the highest growth in the region at the end of the year and one of the largest in the world – driven by household consumption, which in turn demands more dollars for imports. Not even the more than 8,000 million dollars that came in by remittances last year, nor the good times of various export sectors, have compensated for that demand. Neither does oil. The good prices have not been able to take full advantage, since the country today produces 750,000 barrels per day, when a few years ago it was around one million.

But there is also a political factor. It is the first time that Colombia will have a leftist government, and that makes investors and the market nervous and generates uncertainty. How much does that factor weigh on the dollar’s rise? There is no methodology or exact calculation, there are approximations that lead to a wide range.

“We have made a simple calculation that suggests that, in the recent rise of the dollar from 4,100 to 4,600 pesos, 30 percent is explained by factors other than what traditionally impacts the exchange rate. That 30 percent is related to political risk.”says Daniel Velandia, chief economist at Credicorp Capital. He adds that volatility is going to be very high in the next two or three months. “For this reason, President Petro’s speech is going to be very relevant, as are the reforms that he presents. Whether we start to see a decline in volatility will depend in part on that,” he says.

For his part, Munir Jalil, chief economist of BTG Pactual for the Andean region, pointed out that the National Unity Pact that Gustavo Petro is processing has generated nervousness, but it does not mean a blank check for all his ideas to be approved by the Executive. , but it is a job that could avoid falling into legislative periods in which nothing is advanced, as has happened in several countries. “As for what percentage of the rise in the dollar can be attributed to political risk, our estimate is that it could be 5 percent, but the truth is that today what weighs more is the external issue. It’s a series of unfortunate events.”Jalil specified.

also the debt

Despite the fact that the price of the dollar gave way at the end of the week, the uncertainty haunts the markets and not only has it infected the exchange rate, but also public debt, stocks and a technical indicator known as the risk country.

The Coltes index, which measures the average behavior of domestic public debt securities known as TES, has devalued 16.9 percent so far this year and 6 percent since June 19. If you zoom in on the behavior of the public debt market, which is the largest in the country, you see that the interest rates on short-term TES, which mature in 2024, went from 6.83 percent at the beginning of year to 11.53 percent. It is worth remembering that the higher the interest rate of the TES, the more the country has to pay for them. Likewise, the TES maturing in 2032 went from 8.25 percent to 13.3.

On the other hand, The country risk indicator, which shows how likely it is that a nation defaults on its international credits, went from 204.67 basis points in January to 255.15 in mid-June and today stands at 328.16. The higher the number, the greater the risk. Ballén, from Casa de Bolsa, explains that the increase in the risk premium has occurred as a result of the loss of investment grade, local political uncertainty, the rise in interest rates globally and the withdrawal of monetary stimuli that occurred during the pandemic. “Currently, our country risk is at the same level as Brazil, an economy that has a rating two notches lower than Colombia’s,” he specifies.

On the stock side, uncertainty is also doing its thing. After the Colombian stock market was one of the best performing regional stock markets in 2022, it is now losing an average of 9.69 percent. Only three of the 25 shares that are part of the MSCI Colcap index have registered valuations so far this year (Nutresa, Grupo Sura and the construction company El Cóndor).

The impact

The upheaval in the financial markets not only impacts large investors, the government or businessmen, but also the 17 million Colombians who have their savings in pension funds.

Likewise, the dearness of the dollar is becoming a headache in many aspects of the pocket economy. According to Juan Daniel Oviedo, director of Dane, the impact on some products is already being seen – with the inflation figures for June. “In particular vehicles. A good part of the domestic supply has an imported component. The annual inflation of vehicles is at 13.83 percent, a level that we had not seen until the end of 2015 and the beginning of 2016”, explained Oviedo.

GM Colmotores spokespersons explain that “the dollar is the currency in which most purchases of components for assembly, spare parts, complete vehicles and maritime freight are negotiated and traded. In that sense, its rise directly affects the cost structure. Now, from the other point of view, the devaluation favorably impacts the export business of vehicles produced in the country. Likewise, the devaluation of other currencies, such as the Japanese yen and the Chinese yuan, help partially offset the impact of the devaluation of the Colombian peso in the case of vehicles and parts from these countries.”

The same way, In the food basket of Colombians, there are more and more imported products that are strongly feeling the dollar above 4,000 pesos. Among these, the fruits that are brought from Chile (grapes, pears, kiwis, apples), the chickpeas and lentils that come from Canada, the tuna that comes from Ecuador and the base from Vietnam stand out. Its higher price is already seen in wholesale centers such as Corabastos.

Parallel, In liquors, particularly whisky, rum, brandy, vodka, gin, cognac, tequila, liquor creams and aperitifs, which are almost 100% imported, the price increase is clear. Until June, its annual inflation was 9.17 percent. As this is not a staple product, the increases go a little more unnoticed, but this magazine was able to verify that a liter of premium brand whiskey went from 129,900 to 169,000 in supermarkets and that of whiskey cream from 70,000 to 90,000 pesos .

At Grupo Éxito they admit that the change in the price of the dollar has impacted them in the liquor category, since they are products that are mostly not produced in the country. “This is why we have been strengthening our supply and placing orders in advance. Thus, currently, we continue to offer our customers competitive prices, by absorbing part of the growth in market prices”, they maintain.

Other products in the family shopping basket hit by the dollar are cleaning products. “There are many molecules for the production of powdered detergents, or for cleaning products that are imported. Its annual inflation as of June is 24.84 percent, and there are soap, toilet paper, sanitary napkins, diapers and powdered laundry detergent. The behavior of the dollar is going to manifest itself in them”, predicts the director of Dane, and adds that another element in which a very visible impact will surely be seen is on the gas service: “the price of gas at the wellhead, and transmission, fundamentally, has an indexation component that is very sensitive to the representative rate of the market”, he points out.

Everything seems to indicate that the roller coaster in which the dollar rode the country still has several routes left.