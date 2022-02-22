Are you going for Jimmy Garoppolo? Pittsburgh Steelers general manager reveals plan to replace Big Ben

The general manager of the Pittsburgh Steelers made no secret of the plan they have to replace Ben Roethlisberger in the 2022 NFL season. Are they going for Jimmy Garoppolo?

The mission is not easy, but they are willing to accept the challenge. Ben Roethlisberger retired from the NFL after playing 18 seasons in Pittsburgh Steelerswin two Super Bowl rings and leave an indelible legacy that has him with a guaranteed place in the Hall of Fame.

The day after will always be difficult. The Steelers waste no time and already have in mind the perfect plan to find Big Ben’s replacement. There is a clear idea, but neither are they closed to starting the season with one of the two quarterbacks on the team’s roster.

Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins they are the two quarterbacks that the Pittsburgh Steelers currently have. The first is the one with the most experience, since in 2019 he started eight games and, in addition, he has accumulated 17 games in total with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The ideal replacement for Ben Roethlisberger?

Although several reports indicate that Steelers are favorites to sign Carson Wentz and the San Francisco 49ers have already revealed that they are asking Pittsburgh if they want to take Jimmy Garoppolo, Kevin Colbert, general manager of the Steelers, did not dare to name names about Big Ben’s replacement. However, he did make known the plan they have in hand.

Steelers GM reveals plan to replace Big Ben: Not ruling out Jimmy Garoppolo

“We know we’re going to add to the position (quarterback). I can’t tell you how right now. We will go to camp with four (quarterbacks). If we were to start today with Mason Rudolph as a starter, come on. We will try to build the best team around him.”Pittsburgh Steelers GM Kevin Colbert told ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.