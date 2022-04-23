Are you going or staying? Mbappé spoke about his future after winning the Ligue 1 title with PSG

Kylian Mbappé, forward of Paris Saint-Germain, affirmed this Saturday, after win Ligue 1 with his teamthat “nothing has changed” about his future and that he has “nothing more to say” about it.

After drawing against Lens, Mbappé attended the press. Two months before his contract at Paris Saint-Germain ends, he did not want to comment on a change of scenery with a possible destination for Real Madrid.

“No, no, no, nothing has changed. I have nothing more to say, ”she answered briefly to a question about his professional future.