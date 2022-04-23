Sports

Are you going or staying? Mbappé spoke about his future after winning the Ligue 1 title with PSG

Paris France.

Kylian Mbappé, forward of Paris Saint-Germain, affirmed this Saturday, after win Ligue 1 with his teamthat “nothing has changed” about his future and that he has “nothing more to say” about it.

After drawing against Lens, Mbappé attended the press. Two months before his contract at Paris Saint-Germain ends, he did not want to comment on a change of scenery with a possible destination for Real Madrid.

“No, no, no, nothing has changed. I have nothing more to say, ”she answered briefly to a question about his professional future.

Mbappé left the Parc des Princes smiling after winning the Ligue 1 title.

(AFP Photo)

He also spoke about PSG celebrating in an almost empty stadium. In part, because a section of the stands left in the 75th minute to protest their team’s season. And, on the other hand, because the rest of the Parisian fans left the stadium as soon as the game was over.

“I’m not disappointed, they want to celebrate, they celebrate, they don’t want to, they don’t celebrate. The public was there, it is not because a minority has left, they do not represent all the fans but a minority. The stadium was full. We celebrated it among ourselves in the locker room, only the cup was missing. I’m enjoying it,” he noted.

