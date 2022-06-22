Are you going to a festival and don’t know what to wear? Those who know the most give us the tricks that really work

We all remember Kate Moss in those mini shorts that only Kate Moss herself can wear. Or Alexa Chung in Hunter boots so muddy they must have weighed twice as much. But from both Kate and Alexa, you can learn festival-style tricks that are wearable in real life. We show it to you.

The vest, the garment that never fails

Kate Moss in an ethnic-style vest.Gettyimages

We will always have the vest. It is true that, this summer, it is also a trend garment and that it can be found in almost any firm. But the truth is that it is a piece that has already reached the category of classic and that works like a charm in places like a festival.

User ManualStyle: Go for an ethnic-style model and combine it with mini shorts. Another formula that works is to opt for a masculine style vest and wear it as a top.

A jumpsuit like Sienna Miller’s

And if you choose a monkey like Sienna Miller?Gettyimages

Because not everything has to be boho pieces, Sienna Miller gives inspiration to those who go to the festival and want to keep their style. What if you choose a linen jumpsuit and flat sandals?

A trick: Choose a model in a single color (and forget about prints). It will be the piece you want to rescue again and again every summer.

Alexa Chung’s double denim

Betting on denim is always a success.Gettyimages

There is no fabric more festival-oriented than denim, which is why denim shorts are one of the first options that come to mind when going to a concert. How to ensure enrollment? Combining it with a shirt or jacket, also denim. A resounding yes to total denim.

Alexa’s trick: put the final touch (very British) with a scarf around the neck.

With mini dress and mix of textures Alexa in a mini dress and boots.Gettyimages

Minidresses are a safe bet. To be more comfortable, nothing like teaming it with a mini short underneath. But this Chung look goes further: playing with different textures. How about combining metallic with jeans? It’s also about playing and having fun with clothes.

The trick: Rescue any metallic clothing you have from the closet. It’s time to show it off in all its splendor.

The key is the jacket

Kate Bosworth in a jeweled jacket.Gettyimages

Kate Bosworth is another of our muses when it comes to going to the festival. Cool and with that boho touch, she can’t resist any concert. His main trick of hers? Choose clothes with their own personality, especially jackets (suede, jewels, with fringes). They are the key!

the guy: Choose minimalism in the rest of the look. A mini skirt and ankle boots do their job like a charm.

a bit of posturing Sienna Miller in Glastonbury.Gettyimages

Because yes, because festivals are the right time for all the posture we want (when else?). So if you feel like “dressing up” as a festival-goer, go ahead. After all, Kate or Sienna always do. In this case, follow its particular user manual (the 70s will always be your inspiration) and choose many accessories.

a guy: It’s time to take out that vintage jacket/dress/t-shirt that you keep in your closet like gold on cloth. And please don’t leave your hat at home.

