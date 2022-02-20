Are you going to Boca? The real reason why Romero will be low in Cruz Azul

Romero tested positive for Covid-19 and will be discharged with Cruz Azul

February 19, 2022 7:14 p.m.

The Blue Cross Machine is preparing for their duel against Toluca where they will seek to rebuild their path after losing to Necaxa, however, the bad news continues for the Celestes because one of their reinforcements will be absent for a few days.

More news from Cruz Azul:

Jaime Ordiales makes a call to sign peace for Cruz Azul

And it is that the Paraguayan end, Angel Romerowho has just arrived with the Celestes, tested positive for Covid-19, so he will miss the duel against Toluca and the return match against the Forge where they will seek the pass for the Concachampions quarterfinals.

The Paraguayan already had his debut against Necaxa where he entered as a change and barely played 30 minutes where he left great flashes but in the end it was noted that he still has not managed to adapt to Mexico City.

It is for this reason that the extreme will be put under observation because Reynoso and his coaching staff are looking for the Paraguayan to perform as well as possible with the sky-blues after he was announced as the bomb signing for this Clausura 2022.

How much did Angel Romero cost?

The Paraguayan reached Blue Cross after they will look for a replacement for Jonathan Rodríguez who emigrated to soccer from Arabia. The winger was without a team, so the Celestes did not have to pay for his pass, the Guarani arrived after being released from San Lorenzo.

More news from Cruz Azul:

The Cruz Azul player who boasts Messi’s shirt and is not Giménez