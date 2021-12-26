are you good or bad Here is your true nature!

Let’s try this very special test together. Do you know your true nature? Let’s see how sincere you are with yourself.

The previously charged optical illusion will highlight your own essence. In fact, each of us has his own method of reasoning and a very personal type of approach towards the world around us. That is why, these kinds of images turn out crucial in the analysis of our intuition. Each of us will focus on a particular subject. In fact, the painting hides 4 elements. Based on the subject that will catch your attention first, we will find out if you are good or bad. Let’s see how sincere you are with yourself. Which subject did you perceive first?

Test – Let’s see if you are good or bad

The image can be perceived in different ways: if at first glance you have perceived man’s face, it will be really difficult to make you angry. You are very balanced people, who vent their emotions in art, writing and singing. In fact, man is associated with an artistic and particular soul. A very important aspect of your character resides in the strength you show in difficult moments: do not get discouraged, get up and move on.

If, on the other hand, you have perceived the face of the child, you are basically a very private person who often gets overwhelmed by their own insecurities. You are shy, you need to be loved and comforted. Surely you are part of the ‘good guys’, your fears, however, can be energetically harmful to those around you.

We then come to smiling face in the lake: if you have focused on this, it means that you are a lot of people social and – above all – instinctive. You don’t like planning your days, on the contrary you prefer to seize every moment that life offers you, in complete and genuine spontaneity.

Finally, if you have focused on the dancing woman, it means that you love being the center of attention. You are probably part of the ‘bad guys’, you have indeed narcissistic and self-centered tendencies. You may become irritated and childish in the event that the people around you do not serve and revere you. Also try to give as well as expect to receive.