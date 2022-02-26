Are you in poor health? Vadhir Derbez undergoes surgery and assures that he looks like a “squirrel”

Vadhir Derbez It had to be undergone surgery that much is done despite the fact that it is very painful, how is your health?

Through his Instagram account, the actor shared in his stories that he underwent a surgical intervention and talked about what it consisted of.

The son of Eugenio Derbez had to undergo surgery that consists of remove wisdom teeth and so he made it known in said social network.

In a series of photos, the star shared her feelings during the procedure, for which she was quite highly strung.

“F*ck my life! Context: Wisdom teeth pulled, survived,” she wrote.

With the same humor that characterizes his famous father, Vadhir shared an image in which he is seen bandaged because he had the swollen face.

IG @vadhird

In said image, the talented actor was compared to a chipmunk for puffy cheeks. “I look like a squirrel,” he assured in the publication.

Likewise, Derbez was also compared with the villain bane of the movie “Batman: The Dark Knight”while lying down with a oxygen mask.

IG @vadhird

Fortunately, the procedure went well after undergoing a rather embarrassing surgery that many have to go through.

