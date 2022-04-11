Are you leaving Chivas? The enigmatic message of Raúl Gudiño

Midtime Editorial

The future of Raúl Gudiño is a mysteryas has not renewed with Chivas Y his current contract expires in a few weeks; what’s more, was relegated from the starting elevenbarely against Toluca returned to ownership after four weeks in which Miguel Jiménez defended the rojiblanco goal.

The return of Gudino to the framework of Chivas it was because Jiménez suffered some muscular discomfortso as soon as he recovers he could get his site back.

the archer 1.96m had an outstanding performance in the duel of Day 13 against the Red Devilsin which El Rebaño was allowed to catch up on the scoreboard seconds from the end.

To the uncertainty was added the enigmatic message that the goalkeeper posted on his social networks, which many fans interpreted it as a farewell.

“Defending this shield until the last day. Thanks fans for the encouragement of always”, was the message that aroused the rumours.

The goalkeeper 25 years old isin talks to extend its relationship with Chivas, but As he assured in an interview with halftime, evaluate what other options you have and he will make the decision thinking about his career and his family.

The next meeting of the Sacred Flock will be next Wednesday, April 13, when I receive scratched at Akron Stadium, vital match for aspirations of those directed by Marcelo Michel Leaño to reach the Repechage.

