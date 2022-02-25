Are you leaving the Los Angeles Lakers for the Cleveland Cavaliers? LeBron James’ plan for his future in the NBA

According to a specialized journalist, LeBron James would already have defined what his plan is for the immediate future in the NBA. Are you leaving the Los Angeles Lakers for the Cleveland Cavaliers?

in the world of Los Angeles Lakers during the season 2021-22 there is no time to live a moment of peace and relax. In the middle of the break for the NBA All-Star Game 2022, a narrative was installed that the relationship between the team and LeBron James would not be in a good moment. There is tension!

Inside the Lakers, LeBron James’s statements about a possible change to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the future did not go down well. retire from the NBA. Boom! The controversy that has a conflict on the verge of becoming a ‘war’.

As reported by The Athletic portal, the relationship between the Los Angeles Lakers and the sports agency Klutch Sports (Sports), whose owner is LeBronit is so tense that moments are experienced as if a ‘war’ that would take James out of the Californian team.

In the difficult sporting and managerial context that the Lakers are experiencing, news came that makes them breathe a sigh of relief. Shams Charania, one of the journalists who gives the bombs and latest news from the NBAconfirmed what is LeBron James’ plan for his immediate future in the league.

Breathe Lakers: LeBron James’ plan for his future in the NBA

Shams Charania he doesn’t see a scenario where LeBron James leaves the Los Angeles Lakers for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The plan of ‘King’ is to be a Laker in the near future and the statements of the NBA All-Star Game 2022 would have been the result of the emotional moment he experienced when he returned home: the Quicken Loans Arena.