Are you leaving TV? After a legal dispute with the Fernández, Juan Osorio makes an impact by making this confession

Mexico City.- After his fights with the family of Vicente Fernandez And be emergency operatedafter being hospitalized, the famous producer, John OsorioRecently impact when doing this strong confession from the sun riseswhat if leaves Televisa?

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

The night of last Sunday, April 3, millions of followers of Osorio and Eva Daniela were surprised and very worried, seeing the producer of The Heritage lying on a stretcher in a hospital, despite the fact that the actress indicated that everything was going to be fine.

After this, Osorio stayed a bit away from the nets, but reappeared during the revelation of the plaque of Alone in the darkwhere he spoke for the cameras of TV pictureconfessing that he will put a little brake on his career to give himself and his family some time, since he was very scared with his health problem, pointing out that stress played a big factor, is it due to legal problems for the series of ‘Charro from Huentitan‘?

Internet

It should be remembered that cuquita covers a few days after the bioseries was released, The Last King: The Son of the Peopleshared several statements on his social networks, in which he stated that the San Ángel company was legally prohibited from releasing it, however, the first episode was released in a timely manner, unleashing a legal battle that is still ongoing.

But, he did not announce a definitive retirement, he only mentioned that he was giving himself more moments to spend it with something he likes outside of work, giving himself a moment of rest, noting that he is already preparing the second season of the controversial bioseries of the father of Alexander Fernandez.

Yes, I think that the fact of suddenly being in the operating room, and part of it was an average anaesthesia, it was… many reflections come to you, I think it is important to give yourself some time for yourself, because the stress, you know, It takes you, but let Eva tell them, who was by my side, in addition to leaving me at the door of the operating room,” said Juan.

Internet

As for what to expect in the second season, Juan pointed out that they would talk about Rodrigo Fernandez, the son that Vicente raised for many years, until it allegedly turned out that he was not his.

Well, let’s wait and see what happens, but no, I think Rodrigo lived in the Los 3 Potrillos Ranch, right? Rodrigo lived in there for a while, you can’t hide that, however, I think he’s going to get very hot when Vicente finds out that Patricia is pregnant, that’s what’s difficult for the family, how to deal with it, we’re going to see all of that, “he concluded in this regard.

Finally he stressed that he would like to sit face to face with the mother of Vicente Fernandez Jr.to smooth things over and make her see that everything was done with respect and as a tribute to her late husband, whom she admired.

Source: Image Entertainment YouTube channel